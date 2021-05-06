Orangeburg County: 1 death, 1 probable coronavirus death

One Orangeburg County resident died Sunday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, an Orangeburg County resident’s death Monday was probably due to the coronavirus.

Both residents were in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 373 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 484,392 and confirmed deaths to 8,415.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 9,052 total cases and a total of 238 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,431 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,204 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.