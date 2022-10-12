Orangeburg commission hopes to expand number of psychiatrists via training program

The Orangeburg Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse (TCCADA) is hoping to begin a local psychiatric residency training program in order to better meet the mental health needs of the area.

"There are not enough mental health clinicians out there and then there is not enough psychiatrists out there," William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility Executive Director Mike Dennis said in his appearance before the Orangeburg Legislative Delegation meeting Monday. "There are not enough psychiatric residency training programs around the U.S. to meet the need for the number of graduates."

Dennis said currently the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center does have psychiatrists, but outside of the OAMHC there is one part-time psychiatrist available in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun County.

Dennis said the commission would help alleviate the load from the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center. He noted TCCADA is already licensed as a psychiatric hospital.

"We don't necessarily want to take those people away from Orangeburg Area Mental Health but we want to be a resource," Dennis said. "What is key is we don't want those folks traveling to a number of different places to get the care they need."

The commission applied to the national Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in July with its interest to be able to begin the program and a virtual site visit was made in September.

The commission expects to hear word on whether or not the application has been approved by February 2023. The targeted goal for the residency program to begin would be in July.

"We would have to hustle at that point in time," Dennis said.

As proposed, individuals participating in the residency program would rotate through the Regional Medical Center's family medicine, neurology, emergency medicine, emergency department and also inpatient and outpatient substance abuse/mental health in Orangeburg, Columbia and via telehealth to the county alcohol and drug abuse commissions.

The residents would rotate through the RMC's inpatient and outpatient as well as the emergency department. Dennis said the Medical University of South Carolina, which has a psychiatrics residency program, says it would be happy to partner in the program after MUSC joins with RMC, which is pending.

Residents will also rotate through the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Dennis said, noting the jail has a doctor on site but not a mental health specialist.

The program will include 10 residents per year with residency being a four-year process. By the fourth year of the program, there are expected to be 40 residents in training for mental health and addiction.

Dennis said the partners in making the program a reality would include the Regional Medical Center, HopeHealth, Orangeburg County, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, the SCDAODAS and all 31 alcohol and drug commissions throughout the state.

Physicians and psychiatrists in each of the program partners will serve as faculty and attending physicians, Dennis said.

About $501,000 of the funds will come from the state-appropriated monies from the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (SCDAODAS) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, he said.

Dennis said the commission is seeking other funding sources, including federal funds for the program.

In order to house the residency program, Dennis said the TCCADA will construct a $2.5 million, 6,000-square-foot addition to its current Cook Road facility. The addition will be located behind the current facility in order to take advantage of the TCCADA staff already on site for support services.

The building addition would include exam rooms, offices, lab and multipurpose rooms for education and outreach. The building's architect is Sumter-based Drakeford Architects.

Dennis said the residency program is much needed in The T&D Region.

Citing the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which tracks health care access, the access of a psychiatrist is at a premium, Dennis said.

According to statistics, for every 7,280 individuals, there is one psychiatrist in Calhoun County; one for every 2,320 individuals in Bamberg County and one for every 590 in Orangeburg County. Dennis said the statistics show there needs to be a ratio of 300 individuals per one counselor.

Mental Health America reports that South Carolina ranks 43rd in the nation in access to mental health services.

Dennis said mental health centers -- including Orangeburg Area Mental Health -- have a shortage of psychiatrists and wait times to see a psychiatrist through a state Department of Mental Health center can be up to three months.

The shortage of mental health counselors is pronounced in schools as well. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there is currently one counselor for every 1,300 students.

Dennis said alcohol and drug commissions in the state do not employ psychiatrists.

Orangeburg Sen. and delegation Chairman Brad Hutto described mental health as a "crisis" that has been made worse through COVID for both adults and school-aged children.

Hutto, who sits on the The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children, said he has been informed that when a mental health call comes and a responder can't handle the matter, "their default response is either take them to the hospital or take them to jail."

"Neither one of those is really equipped to handle people with mental health issues," Hutto said. "The emergency room is not the right place for them. Jail is not the right place for them."

Hutto said the lack of resources results in individuals being placed in not ideal locations.

Hutto questioned if the residency program would have an outpatient component.

Dennis said there is the potential for that, noting an alternative destination program is being looked at for those that EMS responds to ensure the patient receives the proper care.

Dennis said state law requires emergency-response units to either send a psychiatric patient to the hospital emergency department or to leave them in the community if the patient refuses to be taken to the hospital.

He said a change in the law that allows psychiatric patients to be transported to a mental health center or a commission on alcohol and drugs facility needs to be in place.

"The ED (emergency department) and the detention center are two extremely costly programs," Dennis said. "Because we don't have a solution as to how to deal with them, we tend to default to the ED and the detention center."

"What we envision is the majority of the consults and ongoing care will be on an outpatient basis," Dennis said, noting patients will also be able to receive evaluations, medicine management and telehealth services through the alcohol and drug commissions throughout the state under the residency program.

Hutto asked Dennis if the residency program would include both pediatric and adult training and was told by Dennis that it would.

"The need for mental health counseling in the schools could be potentially addressed through a telehealth situation," Hutto said.

Dennis said the TCCADA is envisioning eventually having a program to provide training for social workers and clinicians that could bring in South Carolina State University and Claflin to help with internships.

Dennis said the benefit of a local psychiatric residency program also will be having a future base of psychiatrists in the area. He noted that statistics show that those who participate in a residency program typically remain in the communities where they are trained.

"The commission is already a National Health Services Corps-designated site," Dennis said. "If residents stay and are employed by the commission, they can have school loans forgiven in exchange for services."

The delegation did not have enough members in attendance to meet a quorum, so no action was taken. The next scheduled meeting for the delegation is Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in Orangeburg County Council Chambers at 1437 Amelia St. at the Orangeburg County Administrative Center.