Two Orangeburg buildings that played large roles in the civil rights movement have been awarded federal grants.

Trinity United Methodist Church will receive $750,000 for the fourth phase of the preservation and repair of the historic church on Boulevard Street.

In addition, the Center for Creative Partnerships will receive $750,000 for the second phase of the preservation of All-Star Bowling Lanes.

The National Park Service awarded a total of $21 million to 37 projects in 16 states last month as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s African American Civil Rights grant program, which funds preservation projects at sites tied to the struggle of African Americans to gain equal rights.

“The National Park Service is proud to award this grant funding to our state and local government, and nonprofit partners to help them recognize places and stories related to the African American experience,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a release.

“Since 2016, the African American Civil Rights program has provided over $100 million to document, protect and celebrate the places, people and stories of one of the greatest struggles in American history,” he said.

Trinity UMC

Founded in 1866, Trinity served as the headquarters for the civil rights movement in Orangeburg.

National leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall and Roy Wilkins visited Trinity for events attended by people across the region.

Strategy meetings and training sessions were also regularly held at the church.

Students from South Carolina State and Claflin would gather in the church’s basement where they were fed and trained on how to execute nonviolent protests.

Due to its prominent role in the civil rights movement, Trinity was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.

All-Star

On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

The incident has come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.