The Orangeburg Civic Ballet will present its spring show, “The Lion King,” on March 24 and 25 at the Stevenson Auditorium.

This show promises to excite, thrill and amaze the community.

From the props and backgrounds used to create the great African savannah and badlands, to the rhythmic African music and beats of the drums, the viewers will be taken on a journey into the “Circle of Life.”

The audience will get to know the familiar characters Mufasa, Sarabi, Scar, Simba, Nala, Rafiki and Zazu as they dazzle spectators with their elaborate costumes and enchanting performance.

The actual story will keep the audience engaged until the very end of the show as the characters captivate spectators through acting and dance.

Lily-Katherine Felkel, who plays, Nala, stated that “Every time I watch a dance in the production, my jaw is on the floor, and it feels like I’m seeing a story unfold before me, with each new movement turning the page.”

Artistic Director Cammie Bunch; artistic staff Tamalyn Blackman, Shannon Williams, Allison Bates and Mikayla Rider; costume designers and production and lighting staff have spent hours perfecting all aspects of the show.

For weeks, the dancers have been learning songs and dances to fully immerse themselves in each of their roles.

Aniyah Greene, who plays Simba, stated, “to make this show happen, it took an immense amount of work. It is amazing how each dancer put in their all to portray their characters, so make sure you come. You do not want to miss it!”

“The Lion King” was originally set for the spring of 2020, but COVID delayed the debut.

Given more time to develop the characters and scenes, the production has grown, and so has the number of dancers.

Cate Smith, who plays Rafiki, stated “Anytime I watch a scene from ‘The Lion King,’ I am amazed at how well the dancers complement their roles and represent the characters’ personalities through their dancing.”

The production will be held at the Stevenson Auditorium on Middleton Street at 7 p.m. March 24 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 25.

Tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the box office the day of the show until sold out, but will also be available in advance at Tamalyn’s Dance Centre.

Adrea Otts, who plays Scar, stated that “Lots of love and dedication has been put into this company and show and we would love to share it with you.”

As Ellie, who plays Timon, stated, “Come out and see the show. Have no worries! Hakuna Matata”