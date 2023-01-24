Orangeburg City Council: Residential property rezoned; Haire: Change conflicts with city’s plans

Three residential parcels of land near the Orangeburg Mall have been officially rezoned.

Orangeburg City Council voted 4-3 on third reading to rezone the parcels on St. Matthews Road from single-family residential to office-institutional.

The three properties make up 1.47 acres total between Stuart Street and CPM Federal Credit Union, according to the Orangeburg County GIS mapping.

Voting for the rezoning were Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt, Councilman Richard Stroman and Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu.

Voting against were Councilman Jerry Hannah, Councilwoman Sandra Knotts and Councilman Bernard Haire.

Prior to the vote, Haire said, “I cannot vote in good conscience for this particular item for we are reducing citizens in this area of St. Matthews Road and in the City of Orangeburg for business.”

“As you know, we have plans to make Russell Street the gateway to this city wherein we’re going to have improvements to build businesses that exist on the Russell Street corridor and there are plenty or ample places wherein businesses can locate,” Haire said. “We are just defeating the purpose as we go talk about changing the classification or the zoning of these three parcels.”

The property at 1070 St. Matthews Road is owned by Harry Ken Floyd Jr; the property at 1080 St. Matthews Road is owned by Glenda Zeigler Shuler and the property at 1090 St. Matthews Road is owned by Phyllis Pelzer.

In other business:

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to a change in the zoning law in an effort to bring more people and foot traffic to Orangeburg's downtown central business district.

The change will provide more opportunities for commercial and mixed-use development downtown.

For example, the ordinance change would allow brew pubs or restaurants with a brewery type of setting.

The change would also allow loft or overhead apartments to be built within buildings in the business district.

Haire asked if the change would include all of Russell Street and Assistant City Administrator John Singh said it would only include parts of the street identified as the central business district. Singh expects a recommendation in the future that all of Russell Street be included.

• Council unanimously gave first reading to annexing two South Carolina State University properties located at 100 University Village Drive and 400 University Drive.

The apartments serve as off-campus housing for S.C. State students. The properties cover a total of 5.87 acres.

South Carolina State University Housing, LLC, which owns the property, has petitioned the city to annex the parcels. The annexation was recommended to council by the city’s Planning Commission.

SCSU Housing requested the annexation to enhance police protection at the property.

Prior to the vote, Haire cleared up some information that indicated annexing the two properties would cost the city about $300,000 to hire more police officers.

“At present, the city provides assistance to the South Carolina State University forces if needed and not only the city, but also the sheriff's department if there is a need for it,” Haire said. “

“There would be no difference in what exists now as it relates to these properties. We are now doing those things that we will still be doing under the annexation.”

Stroman abstained from voting.

• The City of Orangeburg has a staffing shortage in its finance department.

The department has a chief financial officer, an accountant and a finance clerk, but the city has budgeted for six positions in the department.

“All of the staff here a year ago have turned over,” Chief Financial Officer Tony Bowling told City Council last week.

Bowling, who arrived in Orangeburg in November from New Mexico, said he does not know why there has been a turnover of staff.

Bowling said the city is actively recruiting to fill the other positions.

“We do look forward to getting staff back up so that we can really dig in and take off running,” Bowling said.

City Administrator Sidney Evering echoed Bowling, noting the city is “aggressively recruiting.”

“Even though we are not fully staffed, the finances of the city are certainly being attended to,” Evering said, explaining the city is working with a financial consultant to fill in the staffing shortages in the interim.

Evering said the loss of staff can be attributed to natural attrition.

In related matters, Bowling said the city's total general fund revenues through Dec. 31, 2022 were $3.1 million, which is about 14% of the city's total budgeted revenues for this time of year.

Property taxes will start coming in during the months of January and February.

Bowling said the city's expenses are at about $6 million, which is about 27% of its total expenses for the budget year.

He said in both revenues and expenses, the city is in line where it has been in previous budget years.