Orangeburg City Council rejects rezoning property for business; St. Matthews Road homes still residential

Orangeburg City Council decided last week not to rezone three residential properties for business, despite the requests of the property owners.

Council voted 4-3 on Thursday to not give first reading to an ordinance changing the zoning designation of 1090 St. Matthews Road, 1070 St. Matthews Road and 1080 St. Matthews Road from single-family residential to general business.

The intent of the B-1 general business district is to provide for the development and maintenance of commercial and business uses strategically located to serve the community.

Voting against the zoning change were Councilman Bernard Haire, Councilwoman Sandra Knotts and Councilman Jerry Hannah. Voting for the change were Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt and Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu.

Councilman Richard Stroman abstained from the vote but, according to the city's rules, an abstention is considered a “no” vote.

The vote overturned the Orangeburg City Planning Commission's approval of the request.

The properties are located across the street from GrandSouth Bank at the Orangeburg Mall.

The three properties are a combined 1.47 acres located between Stuart Street and the CPM Federal Credit Union, according to the Orangeburg County GIS mapping.

Prior to the vote, Butler said he read the Planning Commission's rationale for approving the request.

“Usually we uphold the Planning Commission's recommendations because they have done the study,” Butler said. “We have been holding on to this for many years. We need to bring a resolution to this.”

Stroman noted City Council does not always uphold the Planning Commission's recommendations.

Singh said from the perspective of staff and the city's planner, the zoning change may not be immediately necessary. There are expectations the area will become commercial in the next ten years.

Stroman asked about office-institutional zoning and Singh noted that OI is “less intensive zoning” for uses such as offices for doctors, dentists and lawyers. Business zoning covers a broader range of businesses that could include, for instance, a fast food restaurant.

Stroman asked Singh for his recommendation, but Butler halted Singh's response, noting council needs to make a decision.

“There is nothing wrong with asking his recommendation,” Stroman said.

Singh said if he gave his recommendation, it could influence council's decision.

Hannah questioned whether individuals in the area know or understand what is happening.

Singh said the owners on St. Matthews Road understand the process, although there may be individuals in the interior of nearby neighborhoods that may not know.

He said the city has worked to make sure all impacted property owners are notified.

Property owners expressed their desire to have the properties rezoned a little under three years ago, but council rejected the request. It later asked that the matter to receive further study.

Following the study, it was recommended that additional buffers be added to the area to protect property owners in neighborhoods off of St. Matthews Road.

