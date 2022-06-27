Orangeburg City Council: Railroad Corner project advancing

Orangeburg City Council is preparing to select a development partner for the Railroad Corner project as early as this fall.

The city plans to revitalize Railroad Corner, which is situated at the intersections of Russell, Magnolia and Boulevard streets.

Council learned last week that two development groups submitted full proposals and a third entity submitted a letter of interest during the application process that ended on June 10.

JDH Development and Orangeburg District Partners were the two groups that submitted full proposals, according to Sonyia Turner, real estate development specialist with the Development Finance Initiative. Both firms are minority-owned

According to Turner, JDH Development has local ties as the lead developer is from Orangeburg.

Orangeburg District Partners is based in Virginia, Turner said.

A letter of interest was also received from Odeidra Williams.

During the application process, DFI had direct communication with 38 firms, Turner said. Twenty of the firms were based in South Carolina.

Just over one-fourth of the firms were considered minority/women-owned business enterprises.

“This is a complicated project and we want to make sure that all of the details and interests that were outlined, that the city wants to see in the project, are clearly defined in that development agreement and all of the partnerships that are required to make this project work are also clearly defined,” Turner said.

Turner said over the next couple of months, DFI will be taking closer looks at the firms that submitted proposals and then present more information to city council in August.

“Then we’ll come back before council with a side-by-side comparison and evaluation of these proposals,” Turner said.

“But ultimately, council, you are going to decide,” she added. “We do not bring a recommendation, that is not our role. Our role is to do the due diligence to support your decision-making.”

DFI is currently evaluating the proposals and “making sure the developers are who they say they are,” Turner said. The group is reviewing articles and prior projects, to name a few.

Turner hopes by the third quarter of 2023, that “shovels will be in the ground” for the Railroad Corner revitalization project.

City leaders will address project costs as the process develops.

DFI is a program of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s School of Government that advises communities across the Southeast to attract private investment for projects. It provides real estate development and finance expertise.

City leaders engaged DFI in December 2020 to evaluate the redevelopment feasibility of the Railroad Corner.

Also during last week’s meeting:

• Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh provided an update on the façade grant process and application.

• R. Marc Wood, of Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin accounting firm, provided a financial update for the city’s operations through April 2022.

Wood noted that the city collected about 45 percent of its projected revenue, which is short of its 58 percent target. He noted that’s about the same as last April.

The city has made about 60 percent of its projected expenditures.

“Expenditures-wise, you’re right on target,” Wood told council.

He expects the city’s finances to be more in line once May and June’s figures become available.

• Council approved third reading of ordinances amending the Department of Public Utilities’ operating budget for the AMI water and Hampton Street sewer projects.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

