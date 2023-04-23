The City of Orangeburg is adding two new positions to the city's staff, a special projects manager and a risk and safety coordinator.

The special projects manager would be in the city's administration department with a salary between $40,357 to $60,536. The risk and safety coordinator would also be in the city's administration department and have a salary range of $50,396 to $75,594.

Council gave second reading Tuesday to amend the city's current -- 2022-23 -- budget and the city's organizational chart to provide for the creation of the two positions. The positions will be paid for out of the city's general fund budget.

Neither person has been hired as of April 19, according to city officials.

According to the job description, the risk and safety coordinator will be responsible for implementing and administering the city employee safety training programs. The position will also assist in developing and monitoring safety program budgets.

The special project manager will be responsible for maintenance-related work and to provide project oversight of a maintenance project at the direction of the city administrator, according to the job description.

The individual will oversee and lead maintenance procedures and actions for the city to include managing activities for the repair of city-owned buildings, landscapes, and city offices.

The position will also be responsible for conducting regular inspections of the facilities to detect and resolve problems; plan and manage repair and installation activities coordinated with city departments, other cities or agencies as required to complete projects. Duties will also include tracking expenses, reporting progress, and assigning schedules.

Councilman Richard Stroman opposed second reading. Councilman Bernard Haire was absent.

A public hearing was held before second reading. No one spoke at the hearing.

In other matters, council gave unanimous second reading to lease property at 351 Langston St. to bridge construction firm United Infrastructure Group Inc. to serve as a storage place for the firm's construction equipment while it replaces the U.S. 301 bridge over the North Fork of the Edisto River.

The city will lease the 1.78-acre property, located across from the Orangeburg Inn and Garden City Suites, to the company for $500 a month through May 1, 2026.

The company will maintain the property by placing gravel down as well as securing the property by putting up fencing. City officials say the city would not be held liable for protecting the site and equipment stored.

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say UIG has been given a limited notice-to-proceed but the company estimates “boots on the ground” at that jobsite will not occur until June.

In addition to the main bridge over the river, the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge, will also be replaced.

The project also calls for an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. Highway 301 to allow a free flow of traffic onto the new bridge, according to the SCDOT project website.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

According to the SCDOT, the purpose of the project is to eliminate structural deficiencies of the existing bridge and to improve traffic flow and safety with the addition of an acceleration lane from Russell Street (S.C. 33) onto U.S. 301 southbound.

The U.S. 301 river bridge was built in 1922 and the overflow bridge was built in 1954. Traffic on the bridges is expected to reach more than 30,000 vehicles a day by 2040.

Council also gave unanimous second reading to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with South Carolina Local Revenue Services, allowing it to participate in one or more local revenue service programs.

Under the agreement, the SCLRS, which is a new division of the Municipal Association of South Carolina and replaces MASC's collection department, would collect business telecommunications, insurance and broker insurance taxes on behalf of the city.

The city's fiscal year is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

In other business:

Council unanimously gave first reading to adopt the 2021 Building Codes in order to make sure the codes conform with updates to national building and safety codes, which became effective Jan 1.

The state, and as a result the city, updates its building codes typically every three years. City officials say there are no substantive changes to the code.

Council passed a resolution recognizing April 18 as Lineworkers Appreciation Day.

The day was first recognized in 2013.

Currently, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has 15 electrical lineworkers, and contractors are responsible for over 1,000 miles of overhead and underground lines and 22 substations. The lineworkers work on 120 volts to 115,000 volts. DPU serves about 26,000 electrical customers.

"We want to commend you all for the work that you do," Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. "You all keep the power going and we appreciate that."

Council recognized Kathleen Keller for her service to the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities for the past 26 years. Keller retired from the utility March 31. She worked in the utility's dispatch office.

Butler recognized the presence of Dr. Samuel Roberson with students from Claflin University's parks and recreation class.

Council decided to postpone going into closed session related to an employee in the utility's administration department due to the absence of Councilman Bernard Haire. Haire requested to be present during the discussions. The matter is to be discussed at City Council's June meeting.