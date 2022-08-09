Orangeburg City Council mulls ODPS changes; police may not have to train as firefighters

The City of Orangeburg is considering doing away with the requirement that police officers also be certified as firefighters.

Officials believe the change could help the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety recruit employees.

“We were having potential recruits who did not want to necessarily be dually certified,” City Administrator Sidney Evering told City Council during its August meeting.

“They did not want to be certified to be a police officer and fire,” he said.

ODPS is the umbrella agency for both the city's police and fire services. Police officers are also required to become certified as firefighters for the city under the current arrangement.

Evering said the matter was brought to his attention by Director of Public Safety Charles Austin and has been under investigation over the past year.

Though dual certification would not be required under the proposal, those who want to become dually certified would be given incentives to do so, Evering said.

In addition, the city is considering creating a battalion fire chief position specifically to head up the city's fire department.

Both the city police and fire departments are currently under Austin’s leadership.

Austin said the structural change request was made by firefighters.

“Our firefighters felt there was no one at the command level upper level that represented or understood the nuances of professional firefighters,” Austin said.

The battalion chief would have day-to-day oversight of the city's professional fire service.

“That gives the fire service representation on the command staff. That person's rank would be equivalent to a police captain,” he said.

The battalion chief would still report to Austin. Austin said the position would be posted online.

The city is also considering placing someone in charge of the city's forensic lab. The individual would be a mid-management employee with the rank of a lieutenant.

In 2004, Orangeburg and Claflin University forged the partnership to improve forensic laboratory services in the hope of reducing crime in the area.

The lab conducts DNA and ballistic analysis, reducing the reliance on the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

As the lab processes the DNA, it creates a profile in a local database to generate police investigation leads and to help identify suspects.

“These recommendations are anticipated to be revenue neutral or close to it for the next three years,” Evering said. “These recommendations would maintain the agency model. It is not separating fire from the police. It is adding a little more bifurcation.”

“It is not in any way to negatively affect the concept of public safety,” Austin affirmed.

The changes would be implemented under the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The budget received first reading last week by a 4-2 vote.