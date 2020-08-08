Orangeburg City Council: Loitering ordinance repeal planned

Some have also said the laws violate the rights of homelessness people.

In other matters:

• City residents were reminded of the importance of filling out the 2020 U.S. Census.

Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh said about 30% to 36% of the city's residents have responded to the census, “which is not good.”

"We need to be over all in the 50% range or above number," he said.

A GIS mapping overlay can be used to determine what areas of the city have not turned in the census and those areas can be targeted through direct mailings.

There are also plans to remind individuals to fill out the census on utility bills. The city is also planning to have a face mask campaign with each face mask serving as an advertisement to fill out the census, Singh said.

"I can't say enough how important it is (to fill out the census)," he said.

Census data is used to determine how much federal support the city gets for public safety, emergency services and other services.

Singh estimates for every person who fills out the census, the city will receive between $2,500 and $3,000 a year for the next ten years.