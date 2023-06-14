The City of Orangeburg will borrow $861,000 through a lease-purchase agreement to help finance equipment for city operations and golf carts for the Hillcrest Golf Course.

The equipment includes a Kubota tractor, a bush hog, a residential sanitation truck and cybersecurity technology.

City Council originally approved borrowing $451,000 during its May 16 meeting, but last week it unanimously approved an additional $410,000 to purchase 60 golf carts and additional equipment.

The city will finance the borrowing with Truist Bank at a 4.08 percent interest rate.

In other matters during last week’s meeting:

• Riverbank Drive residents Merle and George “Lucky” Buck expressed concerns about fast traffic on Riverbank Drive and the number of accidents involving vehicles crashing onto their property.

Citing S.C. Department of Transportation traffic numbers, Merle Buck said 4,400 vehicles travel daily on Riverbank Drive between Lake Edisto Road and Hillsboro Road and 3,100 vehicles travel from Hillsboro to Pine Hill Road.

“We have to watch and hear fast traffic that flies by day and night,” Merle Buck said. “Orangeburg law enforcement has provided us documentation of 14 wrecks on Riverbank Drive from Hillsboro to Pine Hill. Eight of those have occurred on our property.”

Merle Buck has asked SCDOT to place rumble strips on Riverbank Drive from Gue Street to Rutledge Street. She also requested the city place a traffic camera at the intersection of Rutledge Street and Riverbank facing the curve on Riverbank.

Merle Buck thanked the city for its assistance in placing chevron arrows on Riverbank Drive around the curve near their house. It has cut down on the number of accidents in her yard, though individuals continue to skid into her property.

Merle also expressed concerns about the proposed 175 single-family and townhouse development off of Riverbank Drive and its impact on traffic on Riverbank Drive. She said the development – with two vehicles per household -- could mean an additional 1,350 vehicles or more on the street daily.

She expressed concerns that Riverbank would have to be widened, taking property away from property owners.

City officials said they will contact the SCDOT about the concerns.

• Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Austin updated council on the grand opening of the department’s Safe Haven resource center at 110 Hamp Chase Circle on June 1.

The resource center help residents improve their lives with the intended goal of reducing crime.

• Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association member Curt Campbell thanked council for its support of DORA over the years and reminded council of all the DORA supported events that occur downtown.

• Council recognized Velton “Jay” White for his 25-year service to the city’s Department of Public Safety where he served as custodian. White retired May 19.

• Council unanimously reappointed Stephon Edwards Sr., Edgar McGee and Tijuana Hudson to each serve another four-year term on the Building Board of Appeals. Their terms will expire July 1, 2027.

• Council unanimously reappointed Randy Shuler, Lamont Green and the Rev. Dr. Eddie Williams to each serve another three-year term on the Hillcrest Golf Course Commission.

The terms will expire July 1, 2026. Council also unanimously approved the appointment of Mike Jarvis to fill the unexpired term of the late Joseph Keitt, which ends July 1, 2024.

Evering noted John Hutto has informed staff that he will not serve another term after his term ends July 1 as he is moving out of the area. Council will most likely take up the vacant position at its June 20 meeting.

• Council unanimously agreed to changes to the city’s Grievance Committee.

The changes included adding John Tager and Wendy Linder to an active member status on the committee. Their terms expire May 2026.

Current committee alternate member Delvin Davis will become an active member to complete the vacancy left by the resignation of Jonas Bunch. The term ends March 2024.

Beverly Thomas has been added as an alternate member whose term expires May 2026.

• Council recognized "determination" as the community of character trait for the month of June. Butler encouraged city residents to exercise the character trait in their daily lives.