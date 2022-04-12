Orangeburg City Council: Haire concerned about input; councilman asks about recycling, lights, other issues

Orangeburg City Councilman Bernard Haire says he’s concerned that changes are being made in the city without council’s input.

“There are things that are happening that possibly with the former administrator there would be more of an uproar or concern expressed, but I don't see it, I don't hear it,” Haire said during last Thursday’s council meeting.

“What you do for one, you’ve got to do for all. I am concerned,” he said.

Haire requested a point of personal privilege on council's agenda to raise concerns regarding the city's recycling program, proposed changes in council voting procedures and general decisions being made in the city.

He had four points of concern:

• Haire asked city administration to consider increasing the pay of recycling department employees to offset the workforce shortage which caused the recycling program to be temporarily discontinued.

“I would hope we would look at a means by which we can compensate people where we can get that program back rolling once again in the City of Orangeburg, because it is definitely needed,” Haire said.

Haire noted City Council went on record a few years ago approving a recycling program.

“The rationale behind that was to prevent a lot of plastics and other recyclable items from going into the landfill,” Haire said. He said it will create a terrific problem if recyclable items continue to go into landfills.

Orangeburg officials say the city has had a difficult time hiring drivers with commercial driver’s licenses. It decided to discontinue its recycling program to prevent a negative impact on the city's sanitation services.

“We are very cognizant of our citizens’ desire to see the resumption of the city’s recycling program,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said by email, following the meeting. “We are competing with the private sector for qualified employees.”

“Compensation is a part of the analysis and, as always, will be considered during the budgetary process,” Evering said. “However, we are very close to being able to address the staffing issues in a manner that will allow us to hopefully resume the recycling program soon.”

• Haire said he would like city council to continue requiring three readings to approve an ordinance. It has been proposed that only two readings be required.

“My problem with that is that the first reading is going to be by title,” Haire said. The body of the ordinance is unavailable when it is read by title only.

“The second and final reading will give the public an opportunity to have input. I am trying to see why is it so important to cut out a reading? Are we that short on time that we cannot continue with the three readings we have had in the past?” he said.

“Having the title does not give the public the information they need in order to come back for the second reading and be intelligent about discussing it,” Haire said.

Council tabled an ordinance last month that would have amended the city code to require two, rather than three, readings for each city ordinance.

Haire, Councilman Richard Stroman and Councilman Jerry Hannah expressed concerns about the proposed change.

City attorney Michael Kozlarek informed council at that meeting that the change to two readings would align the city's code with the South Carolina code that requires an ordinance be read two times on two separate days with at least six days between each reading.

Currently, each ordinance has to go through three separate readings which have to be held on three separate days.

• Haire asked who is paying for the electricity for the strings of lights in downtown Orangeburg. The city has started turning on the lights outside of the Christmas season.

“Council, in its wisdom, provides out of the coffers or the income from DPU,” Haire said. “It provides to the city funds to operate but this is something that hasn't been approved by council.”

“I just need to know who is paying for those utilities and why it wasn't brought to council before its approval, before it was done," Haire said.

City officials say the strings of lights are intended to help make the downtown district more inviting to foot traffic.

In an email after the meeting, Evering said he did not believe the decision required formal council approval.

“However, I did share with council our intentions and there was no opposition expressed. I’ve spoken with DPU regarding the cost, and it is believed to be nominal,” he said.

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said the lights on the square average about $15.33 extra per month on the city's bill.

The lights are all LED, which reduces the consumption from 40 watts per strand to around 4 watts per strand, Etters said.

• Haire questioned why the city is seeking a chief of police when council desired to hire a director of public safety.

Haire said he asked the city's human resource director for a job description for the position of what he thought was a public safety director.

“I got the write-up as it relates to what the city is looking for and it talks about advertising ‘chief of police for the City of Orangeburg,’” Haire said. “Years ago, I along with some of the other council members, went to various places that had public safety director and it was thought that it would be a good thing for Orangeburg.”

Having a public safety department, instead of separate fire and police departments, would allow officers to respond to a fire call sooner.

“When the fire engines would arrive, the police officers and those who serve public safety would have their gear and all of this on and be ready to fight fires once the truck arrives,” Haire said. “I am amazed or disappointed … that we are advertising for a police chief and not a director of public safety, which was done by council.”

Evering said, “to be clear, the city is looking to hire a permanent public safety director.

“We are working with a search firm and engaged them to assist us with the hiring of a public safety director.”

He said, “the term public safety chief or chief of police is a misnomer that was indicated on the job description and an unfortunate oversight on our part. We are working to have that corrected as soon as possible and the title public safety director will be indicated on job descriptions and staffing sites moving forward.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler recommended the city's appropriate departments respond to Haire in writing with his concerns.

Evering began to answer Haire during the City Council meeting, but Councilman Jerry Hannah questioned if the matter should be discussed since it was a personal privilege item.

City Attorney Michael Kozlarek said, “Without notice of what the items were going to be, any substantive discussion that could potentially lead to action by council would be inappropriate at this time.”

Kozlarek said if the matter is just simply for discussion, the personal privilege does not “alert members of council or the members of the public to what those items were or what they would be or the discussion that would be had.”

Haire said he has never known a time when a council member had to reveal what his concerns ahead of time.

“If a council member is challenging another council member’s ability to speak on the matter, the rules permit the chair of the body to entertain a challenge and it would be a majority vote as to whether the council member's discussion could move forward,” Kozlarek said.

“Is that in writing some place, Mr. Attorney?” Haire said. “I need to get a copy of it in writing please.”

Butler said, “I want to continue to conduct this meeting and move forward in a professional way.”

Kozlarek said the matter is in the city's code. Haire reiterated his request for a copy of the ordinance in writing.

In other matters:

• Council gave second reading to an ordinance authorizing the month-to-month lease of 1117, 1131 and 1155 Russell Street and 1131, 1133, 1137 and 1143 Middleton Street to the current tenants of the buildings.

The buildings were formerly owned by the Braxton Edward J. Trust.

The city purchased the property in December 2021. The money to purchase the property came from the Department of Public Utilities’ Economic Development Revolving Fund.

Council also authorized the city to seek proposals from management companies to handle the lease arrangements.

The city eventually plans to revitalize the buildings.

Councilman Richard Stroman abstained from voting.

“I didn't vote to buy the property, so I don't think I should vote,” Stroman said.

• Council gave unanimous first reading to the annexation of eight Travers Street properties and one Sprinkle Avenue property into the city. The total amount of property covers about 1.95 acres.

The property will be annexed through the 75% petition method. The 75% petition method means least 75% of property owners in the neighborhood requested annexation.

Residents of Travers Street have said they want the city’s improved public safety.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said about five or six individuals live on Travers, so the tax base is not very large at the moment but he says the neighborhood has potential.

The annexation would probably mean an additional expense to provide public safety, Singh said.

He also said the area could be ideal for Habitat homes or affordable housing due to a number of vacant lots.

“This group of people really wants to be a part of the city,” Singh said.

“They are very nice people,” Stroman said. “I think we should let them in.”

• Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley said the utility will meet with Northwood Estates residents on April 14 at the city gym.

DPU announced in March it was taking over the Northwood Estates sewer system. DPU will officially take complete ownership of the sewer system on June 1.

• City Council unanimously approved the city budget calendar for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The city will give first reading to its budget Aug. 2, second reading Aug. 16 and third reading Sept. 6.

The city's fiscal budget year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

• Evering praised the city's employees for their dedication and work over the past few months.

City Council gave employees a round of applause for their work.

An employee appreciation cookout is scheduled for April 14.

• Council read a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing Month.

• Council named humility as the Community of Character Trait for the month of April and encouraged all to practice the trait.

• Council entered into closed session to receive legal advice regarding the creation of a Department of Public Safety citizens advisory board, to receive legal advice regarding a legal claim related to the DPU operations center construction, and to discuss contractual arrangements and legal advice related to Trinity Highway Products.

Council did not make any motions on the matter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.