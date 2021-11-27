Orangeburg City Council: Grants allow airport work; tarmac, terminal improvements among plans

State and federal grants will help pay for improvements at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

The money will allow the city to expand the airport’s tarmac and remodel the terminal.

Orangeburg City Council voted this month to accept a $317,989 S.C. Aeronautics Commission grant for the first phase of the expansion of the airport's tarmac.

The project will allow the airport to accommodate larger planes. It will also allow the city-owned airport to build more hangars, as well as corporate-type hangars.

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing a $666,666 grant for the project. The city will provide a $212,000 match for the project.

The first phase of the two-phase project will cost $1.2 million.

The second phase of the project will complete the first phase and include new signs.

Council also unanimously accepted a $33,558 S.C. Aeronautics Commission Grant for the remodeling of the airport terminal building.

The city will match the grant to the tune of $22,372. The total cost of the project is $55,930.

The city's five-year capital improvement plan for the airport calls for about $14.2 million in capital projects.

Of this amount, the city is hoping to receive $11.8 million in federal funds and $656,000 in state funds. It’s also planning to spend $1.7 million in city funds.

Plans include runway upgrades, hangar development, taxiway improvements, and eventually a new terminal building.

Council also approved the receipt of a $59,000 COVID-relief grant from the FAA's Airport Rescue Grant program. The funds will be used toward operations, personnel, janitorial and debt service payments. There are no local match requirements.

Vendor fees

Small vendors who want to sell their wares in Orangeburg could see a reduction in the daily vendor fee.

The city currently charges a $30 fee to vendors who come into the city to sell items, such as at a fair or festival.

Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh said after researching other communities’ vendor fees – which ranged from $5 to $25 a day – the city could consider lowering its fee.

“From a staff standpoint, we’re probably suggesting to council maybe a $20 to $25 range,” Singh said.

Singh said reducing the fee could be a good idea with the challenges vendors face with COVID.

“If they come in and make $40 at an event and they are paying a $30 or $40 fee to come in, that gets a little tough on the vendor,” Singh said. “Five dollars for an event vendor, for us that would be to us a little low and not what we have done.”

Council gave unanimous second reading approval to the ordinance amending the city's business license ordinance, but did not specifically set the vendor fee under the second reading approval.

The amendment to the city's business license ordinance is designed to bring the city into compliance with the new S.C. Business License Tax Standardization Act.

The primary purpose of the new law is to make the business license process uniform throughout the state. The new state law will go into effect in January 2022.

City officials noted in August that while the city did not budget a business license increase, the state law will cause some rates to increase and some to decrease. They say the goal is revenue neutrality.

Councilman Bernard Haire voted against ordinance, citing concerns about the city giving up home rule.

Haire also had a number of questions about the law's penalties and whether other states have similar laws in place.

Crime

Henley Street resident Herbert Myers Jr. complained to council about crime on his street, and expressed concerns that city law enforcement has not been proactive in addressing the issue.

Myers said his property has been vandalized and drug activity is a frequent occurrence.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officials say they are aware of Myers’ concerns and are investigating the incidents.

Mayor Michael Butler said the city will try to have a security camera installed on the street. The street did have a security camera in place at one time but was relocated to another area with a higher volume of activity.

In other business:

• Council unanimously agreed to accept a $500,000 S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority grant to upgrade the sewer system on Hampton Drive.

The project will be done over a three-year period and will include the replacement of deteriorated pipes and nearly two dozen manholes.

The sewer system in the area was built in the 1960s.

• Council went into closed session to evaluate the performance of the city's municipal judge and Department of Public Utilities manager.

Council also discussed a legal matter related to Clarence Gailyard. It was later revealed the city and Gailyard reached a $650,000 settlement in a case involving an alleged physical assault by a former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.