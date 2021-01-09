Orangeburg City Council: Ex-bank could serve city’s needs

Architects have determined the former First Citizens Bank building downtown could serve Orangeburg’s needs as a new city hall.

“The First Citizens Bank building meets the criteria in a fit test where architects have drawn out an actual office space,” interim City Administrator John Singh said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The city has been studying moving city hall from its Middleton Street location to the former bank at the corner of Broughton and Russell streets.

Singh says the city-owned building offers a size advantage for the city, allowing for the consolidation of offices.

“We are able to fit our entire city hall complex, that includes Public Works, into one building. It makes our facility one that, number one, all parties, whether they’re getting a building permit or a business license, or any of those type things, they’re able to go to one building, see everybody they need to see, and take care of their business,” Singh said.

Singh also detailed other advantages related to the move.