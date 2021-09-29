Orangeburg City Council delays action on county fire agreement

The tax will not affect city residents, who pay for the service through their city taxes, or those who live outside the City of Orangeburg’s fire service area.

The county would then pay the city $1.25 million annually for the next three years to provide fire service for the area.

After two years, the city would have an option to opt out or continue the agreement. If the city opts out of the agreement, the county would assume the fire services.

Orangeburg County Council on Tuesday gave unanimous second reading to the fire service agreement. County Council had no public discussion about the contract, but did enter into closed session to discuss the matter further.

“We have been working in good faith with the City of Orangeburg,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. “We will get together and both councils will continue to discuss this and move it forward. We are committed to working with the city.”

Young said the county is most concerned about improving Insurance Service Office ratings for residents with high ratings. Improving the ratings could lower those residents’ home insurance rates.

Young said both councils have been in communication with each other throughout the entire process.