Orangeburg City Council members could receive a $5,000 annual salary increase for their service in the coming fiscal year.

Under the proposal, the mayor will receive $25,000 a year and other council members will receive $18,000 a year after the increase.

The salary increase was approved 5-1 as part of the first reading of the Department of Public Utilities’ budget, which funds the council salaries.

Councilman Bernard Haire voted against the first reading of the budget, citing his concerns over the salary increase. Councilwoman Sandra Knotts was absent.

The salary increase will take effect after the next city council election on Sept. 12.

The mayor currently receives $20,000 and other council members receive $13,000 annually for their service.

The increase have a $35,000 impact on the Orangeburg Department of Public Utility's $114.6 million budget.

DPU Manager Warren Harley noted the increase will not be a hindrance to the utility. He said it’s justified in light of the fact that council members are responsible for serving all DPU customers both inside and outside the city.

He estimates the utility serves about 75,000 customers when taking into consideration the number of individuals in each household.

Harley said the amount of the increase was determined by researching the S.C. Municipal Association’s Compensation Study.

“We tried to pull cities similarly situated – cities that have a utility like DPU,” Harley said. “We really operate in total like a city of 40,000 people or more in the service area both on the utility side and the DPS side and the fire side. City Council has to oversee all of that.”

“We feel like they fall within the right range for what they are doing,” Harley said. “It is very demanding on council members, especially for a community like Orangeburg where you don’t get to go anywhere without them knowing who you are.”

DPU officials note council does not receive an annual cost of living raise like city employees.

“We work a lot,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “We do a lot. All of us. We have not been raised since 2015.”

“We meet the needs of everyone,” he continued. “We are out there. We sit in the office and we call, and we call and we do and we do.”

Butler said he personally is actively answering concerns.

“I drive through those neighborhoods,” he said. “Nobody needs to tell me anything about those neighborhoods. They call. You are going to see my face you are going to see that black Escalade pulling up.”

Butler also noted council is responsible for both managing the city's budget and DPU's budget.

“Those are big budgets and it is our responsibility to make sure those budgets are right,” he said. “We sit in meetings from hours after hours after hours. We don't just play around. We work, we work, we work and we are on the scene.”

Butler said the average citizen does not know what council members do on a daily basis.

“I don't think it is too much to ask for this increase at this particular time,” Butler said.

Councilman Bernard Haire said while he understands the need to spend money in order to meet the city’s power needs, he thinks a salary increase for council is not needed in light of the increases residents are experiencing both in taxes and utility rates.

“I don't see the urgency of an increase in council's salaries at this time,” Haire said. “I would suggest that it be held off until the next two years instead of council salaries being increased at this time.”

“I just think it is not a good time right now for that to be put in this budget,” Haire said. “I would move that increasing council's salaries be stricken from this budget.”

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt echoed Butler's comments.

“We do work a lot,” Keitt said. “I am sure that most people don't even understand the hours that we put in for the work we do. We want to make sure that our citizens are safe, that there are jobs for them to have here in Orangeburg, for recreation to be available for our young people.”

“I don't know why we are discussing this because we know we work and if some of us do not work, that is too bad, but a lot of us do work,” she continued.

According to DPU salary records of council going back to 1988, council at that time was being paid $3,000 annually.

This was increased to $4,200 in 1993. In 1995, the mayor was paid $5,700 and other council members $4,500 annually.

In 2015, (when the last salary increase was made) the mayor’s annual salary was set at $20,000 and other council members at $13,000.