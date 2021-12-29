Orangeburg City Council considers new rules for buffers

Orangeburg City Council is considering new rules for buffers between commercial and residential properties.

Council unanimously gave first reading on Dec. 21 to a change in the city's zoning ordinance.

The change will allow different buffering types based on what the commercial property is used for, including a lower-intensity buffering option, such as vegetation and trees, and a more substantial buffering form, such as a wall or fencing.

For example, a doctor's office may need a lower-intensity type of buffer, such as shrubbery, while a coffee shop drive-in would most likely need a more substantial buffer, city officials explained.

City planning officials say anyone who comes into the city with a new building permit will have to meet the buffer ordinance requirements.

If a property usage is not specified, the ordinance would default to the maximum buffering required.

Under the change, existing buffers will be grandfathered in unless there is over a 50% change to the existing buffer. The code would then be triggered.

The ordinance includes an appeals process.

The new ordinance also provides more specificity regarding mobile/manufactured homes.

In other matters:

• Council, during a special called meeting Dec. 29, gave third and final reading to an ordinance annexing the parking lot of the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds into the city. The rest of the property is already in the city.

Councilman Bernard Haire was not in attendance when the vote was taken.

Council also gave unanimous third reading to a general business zoning designation for the property.

• Council gave third reading approval to the rezoning of Claflin University property from multi-unit residential to office-institutional.

The property is located at 631 and 671 Goff Avenue and will be transformed into a new student and community center.

• Council congratulated the South Carolina State University Bulldogs for winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl Game during its Dec. 21 meeting.

• Council went into closed session both during its Dec. 21 and Dec. 29 meetings to discuss a personnel matter related to the city attorney’s position.

The city's current attorney, James Walsh, is planning to retire at the end of December. Walsh will continue his private law practice.

