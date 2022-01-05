Orangeburg City Council: City to restrict in-person services; basketball jamboree postponed

The City of Orangeburg will restrict in-person government services beginning Friday due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

“We have had a significant uptick in COVID cases here recently,” City Administrator Sidney Evering told Orangeburg City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to be proactive. We will be taking this action to make sure we try our best to get in front of this before we have any more exposures,” he said.

Eight city employees are currently out with COVID and another six have been exposed and are in the process of testing, he said.

Changes in city departments include:

• City Hall – The lobby will be open, but there will be no face-to-face contact. Indoor and outdoor drop boxes will be available.

• Public Works – The lobby will remain open. A box is available to drop off plans.

Inspections will continue, but staff should be given ample social distancing space to perform inspections and all parties should wear masks. Inspections will be conducted by appointment only.

• Sanitation services – Services will remain on schedule. Residents are asked to contain all trash in garbage cans. Recycling will remain suspended.

• Airport – The airport will be closed for public access. Air operations will continue with enhanced cleaning of the facility.

• Hillcrest Golf Course – The course will maintain a regular schedule and enhanced cleaning will be conducted on golf carts and in the pro shop.

• Parks and Recreation – Outdoor playgrounds and shelters will remain open. Enhanced cleaning will be conducted for outdoor sports and masks will be required at all times.

The basketball jamboree originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, and the 2022 winter basketball season have been postponed.

The city has also postponed all basketball activities (practices and games) for the next two weeks effective immediately.

In two weeks, the city plans to evaluate all factors, including modifying practice and game schedules.

• Municipal Court: Court activities will follow state court guidance. The lobby will be closed. An outdoor drop box is available for payments.

• Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: The ODPS lobby will be closed. All emergency services remain fully operational.

The city has closed its offices periodically throughout the COVID pandemic in an effort to stop the spread.

It continues to mandate the use of face coverings in all retail establishments and restaurants within the city limits.

The mask ordinance also requires staff and employees of retail establishments and restaurants within the city to wear masks while working in areas open to the public.

The ordinance also requires masks in large gatherings in the city, such as festivals and parades.

The rules will be in place through Feb. 16.

Residents are encouraged to call or use online services in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city’s mailing address is P.O. Drawer 387, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116 or 979 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.

Staff for all departments will also be available by phone.

Visit the city's website at www.orangeburg.sc.us and social media sites for updates and additional information.

For more information, contact city hall at 803-533-6000.

