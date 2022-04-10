Orangeburg City Council: City hall plans advance; council votes 5-2 for $7M package

Orangeburg City Council took another step Thursday toward remodeling a former downtown bank building and making it a new city hall.

Orangeburg City Council voted 5-2 to give second reading to a $7 million borrowing package that would help it pay for the renovation of the former First Citizens Bank building at the corner of Russell and Broughton streets.

Councilmen Bernard Haire and Richard Stroman voted in opposition, expressing concerns about the high price for the remodeling effort and its impact on taxpayers.

Both men also expressed concerns about adding a third floor to the building.

“I don't think the public is that in favor of this,” Stroman said prior to the vote. “I am not in favor of it. You can't borrow yourself out of debt and $7 and $8 million is a lot of money to spend on a 60-year-old building.”

Stroman said he can see possibility spending maybe $2 million to improve the building with new paint and carpet.

“A third floor – that is out of the question for me,” Stroman said. “I don't think the public wants that.”

A few years ago, the city had to borrow money to make sure the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities met payroll, Stroman said.

“I don't want to see that happen again, so if we keep spending money, we are going to be in trouble,” Stroman said. “I am a business person and I had to make a profit when I was working. I am looking at this as a business person.”

Under the proposed 30-year borrowing plan, there would be no tax increase for the first two years of the bond.

During the third year, the city’s millage rate would increase by 7.19 mills to pay for the borrowing. The cost would eventually increase to a high of 10.87 mills during the payment of the bond.

The impact on a $100,000 home after two years would be a $28.70 property tax increase, before increasing to a $43.48 property tax increase at the maximum annual amount.

City officials hope the bond could be paid off with money obtained from the fifth round of the county’s capital project sales tax, which voters will be asked to approve in 2024. City officials are expecting voters to approve the referendum as they have done the previous four times it has come before them.

