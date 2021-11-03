Orangeburg City Council: City gets $300,000 to study flooding

Evering said he will ask about those other areas.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said the funds need to be targeted for low- to moderate-income areas and the city would have to pay to study additional areas.

“There are large swaths of the city that flood when we have a heavy rain,” Evering said. “Obviously, there is something going on with the stormwater drainage in the city. That is why we have the study.”

SCOR will administer the study, with the city providing technical support. City officials are hoping the results of the project will be used as a foundation for future grants.

In other matters:

• Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of first reading approval for an ordinance amending the city's business license ordinance.

The amendment is designed to bring the city into compliance with the new S.C. Business License Tax Standardization Act.

The primary purpose of the new law is to make the business license process uniform throughout the state. The new state law will go into effect in January 2022.