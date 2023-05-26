Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of Orangeburg is going to borrow about $451,000 through a lease-purchase agreement to help finance equipment for city operations.

The equipment includes a Kubota tractor, a bush hog, a residential sanitation truck and cybersecurity technology.

Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh told City Council Tuesday that two financial institutions reached out to the city and the 4.08 percent interest rate was the best of the two. The other was about 5.33 percent.

Singh said city management chose to finance with Truist Bank at the 4.08 percent interest rate.

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu asked if any credit unions or other banks got involved in the bid process.

Singh said the bid process typically comes down to banking practices, with credit unions typically not participating in municipal financing.

In other matters during a recent city council meeting:

• Council was informed the city won the United Way of the Midlands 2022 Trailblazers Award in April.

The award is given to a city that achieves a minimum 10 percent increase in charitable giving over the previous year.

The goal of city employees was to raise $3,000. City employees ended up raising $6,544.

The money will be given to the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, Edisto Habitat for Humanity, Orangeburg County First Steps and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

United Way of the Midlands serves six Midlands counties: Orangeburg, Calhoun, Newberry, Richland, Lexington and Fairfield counties.

• Council recognized Edward Miller for his 35-1/2 years of service to the City of Orangeburg. Miller retired March 31. Miller worked in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and was responsible for maintaining the city’s two cemeteries.

• Council unanimously gave third and final reading to the adoption of the 2021 building codes to make sure the codes conform with updates to national building and safety codes, which became effective Jan. 1.

The state, and as a result the city, updates its building codes about every three years.

• Council approved the appointment of Lisa Stack (finance) and Mark Trimmier (public works) as new members of the city’s employee grievance committee.

Council also approved the re-appointment of alternates Lt. Albert Black (Department of Public Safety) and Oliva Singletary (information technology).

The individuals will serve for three-year terms ending June 4, 2026.

• Council members were informed there are three expiring terms on the city’s Building Board of Appeals and Hillcrest Golf Course Commissions.

Council members were asked to let city staff know of any nominations by May 26. The terms expire July 1.

• Marc Wood of Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin informed council that through April 30, the total revenues for the general fund were $11.6 million, or 51 percent of the budget. Wood said the ideal revenue percentage at this time in the fiscal year should be about 57 percent or 58 percent.

The city’s total expenditures were $13.5 million, or about 61 percent of the budget through April 30. Wood said the ideal is about 57 percent to 58 percent.

Wood said he anticipates revenue numbers to continue to increase as the city has a number of collections to receive in May and June.

Councilman Jerry Hannah asked if the expense increase has anything to do with inflation.

“I would say because things are more expensive, that is probably a good bit of it,” Wood said, noting that items such as fuel have increased over the last year.

“We are still in a good zone,” Wood said. “It is not like we are at 75%. We are around a 2 percentage, which is fine but some of that could be explained due to costs have just increased, unfortunately.”

Hannah requested the matter be further looked into before the next meeting.

• Two new DPU employees were introduced.

Joshua Hallingquest went through the apprenticeship program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and had worked at the fleet maintenance shop at DPU. Hallingquest graduated May 10 and is now a fleet technician with DPU.

Employee Mike Zimmerman is currently working in the utility’s electrical division. Zimmerman graduated from Clemson University May 12 with an electrical engineering degree. He had previously served as a summer intern at DPU.

• Councilman Richard Stroman thanked the city’s law enforcement for their service in light of the observance of National Police Week.

• Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt thanked the Parks and Recreation Department for their work in putting on the Festival of Roses May 6-7.

• Council went into closed session to discuss a number of items including: contractual matters related to a Homeserve Presentation; negotiations related to the Railroad Corner, the Gateway project, the skate park and the new city hall; legal advice about the city’s current spray park and future skate park and a personnel matter related to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.