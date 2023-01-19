Orangeburg City Council: City asked to change election; county, state officials urge Nov. voting

Orangeburg County’s election director is asking city officials to change their elections from September to November, to match up with most other government elections.

But Orangeburg City Council tabled the discussion on Tuesday, leaving the elections as they are for now.

"I think it is better for us to keep the elections in September," Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said.

A change would confuse voters, she said. “Sometimes we have to think about our constituents as to what they need to know.”

City Council holds its elections on the second Tuesday in September. Most government bodies hold their elections on the first Tuesday in November.

Orangeburg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aurora Smalls asked city council to consider the change, noting the South Carolina Election Commission has expressed a desire to hold all elections statewide on the same date.

Municipalities throughout the state currently have elections different times of the year.

In Orangeburg County, only the city of Orangeburg has municipal elections in September, Smalls said. The town of Santee has its elections in November, but on even-numbered years.

Changing the city’s elections to November would help simply and unify the election process, she said.

“We are just trying to make sure the election is unified to make sure everyone knows when the election is,” Smalls told council. “Every election, we have a lot of people come out November to vote for the city of Orangeburg election, which is in September. This happens every year we have elections.”

Changing the city’s election date would help streamline the cost, she said. Currently, the city has to pay each individual poll worker and keep up with the paperwork.

If elections were held in November, Smalls said the county would handle the paperwork and the city would be responsible for just writing a single check to the county.

“You already don't have staff to do some of the things. That will take pressure off of your staff to pay for the workers,” Smalls said.

Holding all elections in November would also help the state Election Commission promote the elections, she said.

Councilman Bernard Haire expressed concerns that if the city's election is held during the general election, it would lead to voters having a longer ballot to contend with because of the addition of state offices, state constitutional amendments and the like.

He said longer ballots can discourage voters.

“I am afraid that if we put that on there, we are going to have people who are not even going to vote for the city,” Haire said.

“That won't be on your ballot,” Smalls said. “The only things will concern the city.”

Smalls said state offices and amendments are matters that come up on even-numbered year elections. City elections are held during odd-numbered years.

“Education is the key,” Councilman Jerry Hannah said.

When he first started voting as a young man, voters seemed to be much more engaged in the process, he said.

Council tabled the discussion, saying they wanted to discuss and review the matter further before making a final decision.

South Carolina Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said the state’s cities have been moving their elections to November of odd-numbered years.

Currently, 62 percent of municipalities – 167 of 272 – in the state hold their elections on what is becoming known as Municipal Election Day, or November of odd-number years.

About 13% of municipal elections are combined with the general election in even-numbered years. He said the remaining 25% of municipal elections are on some other date in the two-year period.

The state Election Commission sees a number of benefits of moving municipal elections to November of odd number years, Whitmire said.

He said the benefits include:

• Voter education increases with the statewide focus on that day, rather than election dates spread across a two-year period.

• It’s easier for voters to know the date of their municipal election, voter registration and absentee deadlines, and early voting periods and locations.

If all municipal elections were held on Municipal Election Day, every voter in a city or town would know they have something to vote for every November.

• It increases meaningful voter participation – voters can focus on municipal candidates and issues. In even-numbered years, national and state-level issues often take the spotlight.

• It raises the profile of municipalities. Municipal Election Day belongs to the cities and towns. Mayor and council races appear first on the ballot, not buried under federal, state and county offices and questions

• It simplifies election administration, saving time, effort and resources.

In other business:

• Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the S.C. Municipal Association’s 2023-2024 Legislative Advocacy initiatives.

One of the main issues of concern for the association is maintaining home rule, Assistant City Administrator John Singh said.

Other items of concern include: expanding local economic initiatives, supporting traffic safety measures, supporting statewide hate crime legislation, allowing cities to close holes in property annexation, requiring code enforcement liens to be billed and collected, supporting stronger penalties for illegal fentanyl trafficking and possession and clarifying how Census population estimates for cities are determined by creating an appeals process.

• Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Austin expressed his appreciation to the Orangeburg County School District for the donation of a surplus activity bus to department for use as a mobile command center.

Austin said the bus has been delivered to the department and funds will be secured to retrofit the bus. The command center will be used primarily to conduct neighborhood meetings and will be used in emergency response.

• Council recognized and honored the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ recent retirees: Henry "Hank" G. Rutland, III, nearly 38 years of service; Billy L. Hickson Jr., nearly 32 years and Lou M. Busby, just over 25 years. Rutland served in the water division, Busby in wastewater and Hickson in information technology.

• Council unanimously appointed Evelyn Brown to the city's Board of Zoning Appeals, District Five, to fill the unexpired term of Willie Brown.

The term ends January 2026.

• Council recognized fairness as the Orangeburg County Community of Character Trait for the month of January. Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler encouraged all residents to exercise this character trait in their daily lives.

• Council entered into closed session to discuss the performance evaluation of one of the city's municipal judges.