Orangeburg City Council candidates say they want to improve the quality of life in the city.

The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 12.

Three council seats are up for election in Orangeburg. The seats are currently held by incumbent council members Kalu Kalu, District 2; Bernard Haire, District 4 and Sandra Knotts, District 6. Members are elected for four-year terms.

Kalu is running unopposed for his seat.

Orangeburg resident Jack M. Grayton is challenging Knotts, who has served on council since September of 1993.

Haire, 82, has served on council since the first single-member district election in 1988. He’s not seeking re-election. Orangeburg residents Connie L. Johnson, Diedra R. Sharrow and Annette Dees Grevious are running for the District 4 seat.

Orangeburg City Council District 4

Connie L. Johnson

Johnson said she will offer “practical solutions” to problems facing the city, including gun violence.

“I am running because I am part of a population that is not represented within the council and within decision makers in the city,” she said.

Johnson said she sees inequities that must be addressed.

“I am running because I am living in an area where there is still a lot of gun violence, where there is still a lot of homelessness, where there is still an issue with education and inequality and where there is still an issue with poverty,” Johnson said.

“Many of the families in Orangeburg are working poor. So I am running to represent those voices,” she said.

Johnson, who ran for a seat on city council in 2019, is employed at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College as professional tutor in the math department for adult learners. She said she has "decades of professional experience in after-school education."

The 1994 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School earned a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies from Columbia College and a master’s degree in social justice and community development from Loyola University Chicago.

Diedra R. Sharrow

The Orangeburg resident lived in Charlotte for more than a decade before coming back to her hometown. She said running for city council is part of her way of giving back to the community.

“I am wanting to improve my city and my area. Previously, when I ran for school board, I was residing in the county. I’m currently now in the city. That particular run allowed me to gain a broader perspective of what’s actually happening in the community,” Sharrow said.

She seeks to “bridge the gap” between the community and its colleges.

“We as a city and county are creatures of habit. So a lot of things have stayed the same a very long time, whereas the world is changing every day. Orangeburg 20 years ago is very different from Orangeburg now. ...

“We have two major HBCUs and an awesome tech school here, but a lot of that has gone unnoticed as the years went on because we don’t necessarily bridge the gap between the community and college,” Sharrow said.

She continued, “Young adults don’t necessarily want to stay in this area because there isn’t really a large space for them currently. We find a lot of people, including myself, will tend to leave the area for entertainment and enlightenment because there’s not really a lot to do here. I just think that if we want to embrace the community, we have to be able to bridge the gap between the old and the new.”

Sharrow said employment opportunities could be increased with, “more partnership with the colleges, high schools and elementary schools, as well as just the city in general.”

“We have all of these students who want to work and want to get out into the community, but then they don’t necessarily know how to do it. That’s one of the issues that I have,” she said.

Sharrow said she’s a candidate who “wants to make this place good for all.”

She said the level of criminal activity in the city must also be addressed.

“I’ve noticed Orangeburg is rated very high for criminal activity. That kind of vexes my spirit when I see it. People tend to share the negative. I would like to speak on how we as a city can recruit and retain more law enforcement. I do understand that it is a hard job.

“It is an extremely hard job. Just like many other professions, a lot of people don’t want to do it anymore. It’s just not glamorous, but we as a city have to figure out how to incentivize, recruit and retain people who want to see the city do better, and that includes law enforcement,” Sharrow said.

She said “changing the narrative” of what Orangeburg is about and has to offer is key.

“The city and the county have too much potential. We’re a prime place for people to come and reside, the halfway point between Charleston and Columbia, but we have to change the narrative. That’s kind of the charm of it, bridging the gap. Where can we get to a point where there is a happy medium? How do we get people in place who have that vision?” Sharrow said.

She said a sense of community must be created.

“Nothing’s being updated. We’ve got to try to bring the charm back to Orangeburg, which is why I chose this slogan: a revival of hope and possibility. We can’t sit around and be OK with the way things are going. It’s time to usher in a new group of thought,” Sharrow said.

The 2002 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate is a technical account manager at Zeus Industrial Products Inc. in Orangeburg. She received her bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminal justice from Claflin University and a master’s of business administration from Strayer University.

Annette Dees Grevious

Grevious said she is running to promote the growth of the city she has lived in for 21 years.

“I’ve been in Orangeburg 20-plus years, and I feel that God has kept me in this city. I wasn’t born and raised there, but I have strong ties to the success and growth of the city,” she said.

Grevious said she is determined “to embrace our citizens’ concerns and voices.”

“I’d like to work to improve their quality of life, increase their employment opportunities and just overall increase their opportunities to be successful. In addition, I want to empower the community by strengthening its ties to our academic institutions,” she said.

Grevious continued, “Growth brings in more dollars to the City of Orangeburg from business, and I’d just engage the economy. Then I’d also like to work to secure the neighborhoods and communities by furthering the effort to reduce the crime and make Orangeburg a safer community for everyone.”

Grevious is a professor of speech and drama at Claflin University.

She is a former board member and chairperson of the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center, S.C. Theatre Association, S.C. Speech and Theatre Association and the Southeastern Theatre Conference.

She received her associate of arts degree in speech and theatre from what is now known as the University of North Georgia. She received a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Brenau University before earning a master of fine arts degree in theatre performance from the University of Louisville.

Orangeburg City Council District 6

Jack M. Grayton

Grayton is a lifelong Orangeburg resident who said he is running to make improvements not just in his district, but the community at large.

“I want to see better options for kids. They don’t have nothing for the kids to do in this district, but I think we got more kids than any district. There’s nothing for them to do,” Grayton said.

He continued, “I stay close to the St. Paul Apartments, and there’s nothing to do over here for the kids. The park has no fence around it. People in cars are parking in the park, doing stuff they’ve got no business. There’s no shaded area,” he said.

Grayton said he’d work for more recreational opportunities for the youth in the area.

“They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. We need to keep them busy and have something for them to do. I also think we could have more policing in this area here,” he said.

Grayton is a U.S. Army veteran and deacon at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

He said he will have a presence in his community as part of his run for a city council seat.

“I will have a presence in the community like I am now. I sponsor the Memorial Day cookout in the community. That was a success. A lot of people came out. I want to do more, and I will be a presence. I just won’t be sitting behind a desk trying to figure out what’s going on in my district. I will be out in my community and be reachable and touchable,” he said.

Sandra Knotts

Knotts is no stranger to local politics has been on the Orangeburg City Council since 1993.

“I came on to finish Dr. Allen Parrott’s position, which was September of ’93. So this September will be 30 years. I thought long and hard and I prayed about it,” she said, referring to her run for re-election.

Knotts said she’d like to help complete projects that the city has in the works.

“We’ve got several projects on the horizon. So I’d like to continue to work to see those come to fruition. That’s number one, but the main thing is to assist my district into further assessing the needs as I see them, and hopefully getting the persons who live within the district to also begin to open up and move forward as they see the needs for District 6,” Knotts said.

The veteran council member said she will work with city departments to improve the overall community.

“Given the opportunity, there are departments within the city that I will be working with to further dive into not only my district, but across the city to help the citizens do some things that they feel will not only enhance their community, but citywide,” Knotts said.