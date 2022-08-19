Orangeburg city budget advances; taxes flat, but some fees increase

The City of Orangeburg's proposed $22.7 million spending plan for the 2022-2023 budget year received second reading approval by City Council on Tuesday.

The budget will not require a property tax increase this year, although it does have some fee increases.

It includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees.

“There have been strong inflationary pressures that we need to adapt to,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

The millage rate for the budget will remain at 100 mills, the same as it was for the last three years. The annual tax on a $100,000 home will be $400.

The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

The fee increases are:

• An increase in the residential sanitation fee from $14 a month to $17 a month. City officials say the cost will still be lower than comparable municipalities and the private sector.

• An increase in the commercial sanitation fee by $5 a month to keep up with the rising cost of sanitation.

• An increase in Hillcrest Golf Course cart rental fees to $20, up from the current cost of $16. Evering said $20 remains competitive.

• An increase in Hillcrest green fees to $26 from the current $24.

Other highlights of the city budget include:

• $45,000 for the replacement of playground equipment.

• $150,000 for maintenance improvements in order to tackle issues before any significant repairs are needed.

• $50,000 to place cameras in Edisto Memorial Gardens.

• $250,000 for downtown façade improvement grants.

The budget also includes lease-purchases for a new sanitation truck and a tractor bush hog, Evering said.

A proposed restructuring will bring the Hillcrest Golf Course under the city's Parks and Recreation Department at the recommendation of the city's auditing firm.

Currently, Hillcrest is in an enterprise fund. An enterprise fund means the golf course's finances and accounting are separate from other governmental activities.

The budget would also create a battalion fire chief position specifically to head up the city's fire department.

The battalion chief would have day-to-day oversight of the city's professional fire service and would be on the command staff with a rank equivalent to a police captain.

The structural change was made at the request of firefighters.

The battalion chief would still report to Department of Public Safety Director and Chief Charles Austin.

The city is also considering placing someone in charge of the city's forensic lab. The individual would be a mid-management employee with the rank of a lieutenant.

Council gave second reading to the budget in a 5-2 vote. Councilmen Richard Stroman and Jerry Hannah voted against the budget.

Council also gave 6-1 second reading to an ordinance amending the city's budget for Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

The amended budget reflects expenses and revenues balanced at $20,164,885.

Evering noted the figure is subject to change by third reading because of changes in revenues and expenses before the end of the fiscal year. He expects a more accurate number on the third and final reading.

Hannah was opposed to the amended budget.