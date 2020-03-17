Orangeburg churches reshaping worship services, mission amid virus scare

The Rev. Karey Poinsette, pastor of St. Luke Presbyterian Church, said the church has postponed several activities, including its exercise class.

"So far as some of our other programs where we normally have choirs come in, we're postponing that as well,” he said, noting that regular Sunday worship will continue.

“On an average (Sunday) we do about 50 people. Our sanctuary holds almost 500. So they never really sit together anyway. So we won't cancel our worship service unless it looks like we have a large gathering or something larger than that. So that's what we have come to,” Poinsette said.

He added, “We have incorporated into our daily worship ... saluting everyone with, 'Peace of God be with you,' so one's never really in contact with each other. There are some things of that nature that we do, along with our technical. We do some live screen. We're working that plan out by ear.”

Poinsette said the church has to consider doing things differently to address the coronavirus.