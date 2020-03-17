Orangeburg churches reshaping worship services, mission amid virus scare

Restructured outreach missions, online streaming of Sunday worship services and even the creation of a mobile app with a comprehensive prep list are among the ways churches are handling concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
"We're trusting God to bring us through this situation. We fear nothing but God, but we have to take the necessary precautions,” said the Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church.
Rivers said Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr., presiding bishop of the 7th Episcopal District, which includes South Carolina, has canceled all in-person gatherings for AME churches in the state, including Sunday worship services, through March 31.
“We are not going to gather collectively in this building. All fourth Sunday and fifth Sunday services have been canceled,” Rivers said, noting services will be live streamed online.
“It takes us out of our comfort zone, but the main objective is the safety of our congregants, especially our elderly congregants. We’d rather be safe than sorry. We’re going to do more teleconferences as for prayer service and meetings,” Rivers said.
Even while the church was meeting on Sundays, things had begun to change.
“We were bumping instead of shaking hands. I'm a hugging pastor. So I was having some challenges with that,” Rivers said, laughing.
The church’s soup kitchen and clothes and food closet will remain open to the public until further notice. The clothes and food closet runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, while the soup kitchen operates from 11 to 1 on Fridays.
The pastor said the soup kitchen provides more than 400 meals per week throughout the community, while 55 to 60 bags of food are handed out on Thursdays.
“We will be open, but we’ll handle it with more sanitary measures. We will not have a sit-down meal like we usually do for 150 every Friday,” the pastor said.
The soup kitchen meals will instead be fixed to-go and distributed to individuals at the door.
“It’s a lot right now, but the main thing is trying to get the food out and trying to be safe at the same time. Folks still have to eat,” Williams Chapel AME Kitchen Manager Bennie Brown said.
He said donations are always needed, but the church is grateful for all of the support it has received from businesses and community and church members.
Drivers delivering food from the church are also taking sanitary precautions by wearing gloves and using wipes along their route, including to wipe down their cars’ steering wheels.
An informational sheet on handwashing from the Centers for Disease and Control is also included in the food bags, which are handed out or delivered.
The Rev. Karey Poinsette, pastor of St. Luke Presbyterian Church, said the church has postponed several activities, including its exercise class.
"So far as some of our other programs where we normally have choirs come in, we're postponing that as well,” he said, noting that regular Sunday worship will continue.
“On an average (Sunday) we do about 50 people. Our sanctuary holds almost 500. So they never really sit together anyway. So we won't cancel our worship service unless it looks like we have a large gathering or something larger than that. So that's what we have come to,” Poinsette said.
He added, “We have incorporated into our daily worship ... saluting everyone with, 'Peace of God be with you,' so one's never really in contact with each other. There are some things of that nature that we do, along with our technical. We do some live screen. We're working that plan out by ear.”
Poinsette said the church has to consider doing things differently to address the coronavirus.
"We're just praising God anyway because we know that these things do come. Anything that is evil or against God is going to come about. So if it's to separate us, then we need to be able to be diverse, change up and be able to come to some kind of other ways of doing worship,” he said.
The Rev. Linda Dunn, pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church, said the only cancellation the church has made was for a community service on March 18.
“We’re still holding our regular Sunday worship and our meetings and things like that. We’re a small congregation. So we’re still holding our regular things.”
Dunn advised individuals to “take typical common sense precautions” such as handwashing.
“And be aware of your neighbors. If somebody needs something, you help them out, those kinds of things. St. Paul’s does have a high percentage of elderly. I think they’re the ones that we’re a bit more concerned about. Of course, we’re trying to be aware by saying, ‘What do you need? I can bring it to you. You don’t have to go out.’ We’re all in this together,” she said.
The Rev. Judd Jordan, pastor of Embark Church, said, “Right now we do live stream our worship service on Facebook Live, but we are actually preparing to go more online, which means that we may not be physically gathering.”
Jordan added, “We’re also looking at going to two services and multiplying our services so that we can meet that requirement of being under 100 and do that in multiple services spread out.”
He said the church also has an app that is equipped with the church’s plan to combat the virus. The plan can also be accessed via the church website at embark-church.org.
“We’re really taking everything online. We’re teaching people how to do family worship at home by sending guides home to tell them to do that too,” Jordan said.
The Rev. Shane Stutzman, pastor of Northside Baptist Church, said, “We already had a Facebook Live page where we broadcast every Sunday. We are encouraging people to continue with that, including those that have health issues or are uncomfortable” being in the church setting.
The pastor said the church is also making sure that “everything is tip-top shape clean” with the help of their church sexton of more than 40 years.
Stutzman said college students will also be sent to some seniors’ homes to help them connect with the service online if they want to stay home.
“We currently have decided to continue to come and be smart. We’ve changed our greeting, but at this point, we’re trying not to live in fear. We’re trying to be smart and also give people an opportunity to worship,” he said.
In other church worship changes, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg, St. Theresa Catholic Church in Springfield and St. Ann Catholic Church in Santee will not have mass this weekend and next weekend. Daily mass is also canceled through April 1.
