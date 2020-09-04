 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg church to distribute fresh produce
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg church to distribute fresh produce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0418 andrew chapel 1.jpg.jpeg

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church on Five Chop Road.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision, Inc. and The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina to distribute fresh produce for free on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 17.

The distribution will be at 8 a.m. both days at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center at 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the boxes will be placed in the car.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 shot in North fight
Local

1 shot in North fight

Someone shot a 19-year-old male in the chest during a fight at a gas station in North at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, according to North Police Chi…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News