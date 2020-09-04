Orangeburg church to distribute fresh produce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision, Inc. and The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina to distribute fresh produce for free on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 17.

The distribution will be at 8 a.m. both days at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center at 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the boxes will be placed in the car.

