Orangeburg church moves Sunday service online

The pastor of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg said the church will for the first time ask people to not attend Sunday morning worship activities on March 15 out of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have made the determination to cancel our Sunday morning activities with the exception of streaming our worship service online. So we'll ask the folks that are going to be helping to lead the worship and to get our service online to come in. Otherwise, we're encouraging folks to just stay home and connect with us over the Internet," the Rev. Robert Cannon said.

While worship services have been streamed online for over two years, asking people to not gather at the Sunday morning worship service is new.

"This is the first Sunday. It won't go on in perpetuity. We have not made any decisions about future gatherings beyond this Sunday," Cannon said.

The church will holding those discussions in the meantime.

"We will be making decisions as the circumstances change. Certainly when the coronavirus threat has passed, we look forward to being able to safely gather together once again," the pastor said.