An Orangeburg church has been awarded $3.3 million in a civil lawsuit.

A jury in 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas ruled that the church's insurance company did not pay it what it was due under the terms of the policy after the building's roof collapse.

One to One Ministries Inc. at 1396 Russell St. received $2 million for punitive damages, $1 million for breach of contract and $300,000 on bad faith damages in a March 23 verdict, according to court documents.

One to One Ministries Inc. sued Penn-America Insurance Company related to the collapse of its building during a wind and rain storm on May 20, 2020.

One to One Ministries purchased a property and casualty insurance policy from Penn-America from Dec. 2, 2019, through Dec. 2, 2020.

Upon the building's collapse, the church provided the insurance company a notice of claims and gave the company opportunities to fulfill its legal duties to pay the church, according to the six-page complaint.

One to One Ministries said the insurance company denied the church what was owed under the policy as wind damage and ensuing losses are covered under the policy, according to court documents.

The church noted the insurance policy did include coverage "caused by abrupt collapse of a building or any part of a building," including a collapse caused by building decay, insect damage and shoddy construction.

According to an engineering study of the building, it was determined about 1,000 square feet of the roof collapsed due to "prior modifications to the broken truss, long-term deterioration of the structural members of the roof framing at the north end of the building, and the northward displacement of the northwest corner of the building contributed to the partial roof collapse."

Upon filing of the claim, Penn-America assigned Custard Insurance Adjusters to investigate the windstorm claim.

"Despite its obligation to the contrary, defendant did not perform a full and fair investigation of the claim and did not pay the full amounts owed under the policy," the lawsuit states. Instead, defendant through its authorized agents, performed a biased investigation and ignored significant information evidencing payments were owed."

The church sued the insurance provider for breach of contract and bad faith. The insurance company, in its eight-page answer, questioned the validity of the contract presented by the church and questioned if the building's collapse was due to a wind and rain storm.

The insurance company denied breaching the contract or acting in bad faith and said the complaint did not "allege facts sufficient to support any breach of contract or bad faith cause of action."

Following the jury verdict, One to One Ministries filed post-trial motions saying it is also owed prejudgment interest ($252,991.15) and an award of attorney’s fees ($1,184,330.38) on top of the jury's $3.3 million verdict, bringing the total judgement amount to about $4.7 million.

Penn-America has asked that the trial judge invalidate the jury's verdict based upon what it claims are errors that occurred during trial and a lack of evidence supporting the church.

Penn-America also wants the court to compel One to One to elect or choose between the contract recovery (including attorney fees and interest) and the bad faith recovery (which included the $2 million in punitive damages).

Penn-America says the church cannot have both because it relied on the same facts, witnesses, evidence and arguments to establish its two causes of action.

One to One has said the jury verdict awards of damages were distinct and cumulative and that it is not required to elect between the jury's verdict remedies on breach of contract and bad faith.

"Each cause of action arose from distinct facts and duties, and each cause of action sought distinct damages," One to One said in its post-trial motion.

The church, in the post-trial motion also says if the court deems an election of remedies is needed, it would request a new trial that would increase the bad faith remedy to $1 million.

One to One filed its post-trial motion April 3.

The insurance company filed April 7 in opposition to the church's post-trial motions, noting its calculation of prejudgment interest is incorrect and that the church has misapplied the cap on attorney's fees and that it is not entitled to a new trial.

In the interim, Attorney Justin Lucey, representing One to One Ministries, said the church hopes to eventually repair the building when post-trial motions are decided.

Lucey said the City of Orangeburg also has an enforcement action pending regarding the condition of the building.

"The church does not have the funds to repair until the claim is paid," Lucey said.

Lucey said the church has struggled to keep the congregation together and has been renting space for Sunday services at the New Vision Centre in Orangeburg on Magnolia Street. The church is also holding Friday services at the Greater Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C. on Marlboro Street.