Orangeburg Christmas tree lighting, Santa plans announced

Social distancing will be enforced. Family “pods” will be designated on the field to provide appropriate social distance.

Hot chocolate, popcorn, drinks and snacks will be available for sale from the concession stand.

Holiday Showcase

Parks and Recreation will present its fourth annual Holiday Showcase virtually this year. It is set to premiere on its Facebook page the weekend before Christmas.

The event will be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 19 featuring singers, dancers and groups from throughout the area.

The Orangeburg Princesses of Roses will provide a greeting and there will be a performance by Queen of Roses Davis Wash.

A message titled “When Hope Comes Home for Christmas” from Dr. Shane Stutzman, senior pastor at Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, will be given.

"Individuals will film themselves at home in front of the fireplace or Christmas tree, and groups will perform in their studios or in their churches," Garris said.

Parks and Recreation will edit all performances and produce one big showcase.