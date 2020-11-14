Orangeburg Christmas tree lighting, Santa plans announced

The annual Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. It can be streamed live on The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook Page.
"We invite families to gather around their devices safely at home this year to watch the city come alive with millions of twinkling lights, then drive through downtown and the Edisto Memorial Gardens to see the lights at their convenience," Parks and Rec Department Program Coordinator Meredith Garris said. The program is sponsored by the Parks and Rec Department.
In addition to the lights in downtown Orangeburg, the lights in the Children’s Garden Christmas will also be illuminated on Nov. 22.
The Kids’ Walk will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The lights throughout the city and the Children’s Garden Christmas will be on each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021. Admission is free.
Once the Christmas display begins, Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Santa Claus
is coming to town
Santa will be in the gazebo in Centennial Park on Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Dec. 5; Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Safety measures will be implemented.
Those waiting in line to see Santa – both parents and children over the age of 2 – will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others while waiting in line.
New this year, Santa will also be available by appointment.
Each child can have their own time to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and take a photo with him.
Sessions are Thursday, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Limited spots are available for each session. To make an appointment, call 803-533-6020. Santa will see children by appointment only during these times.
Movie showing
The City's Parks and Recreation Department will show the movie “Elf” on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Recreation Complex Field D. The field is located at 1245 State A&M Road.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
The movie is free, but seating is limited and first come, first served.
Families should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.
Social distancing will be enforced. Family “pods” will be designated on the field to provide appropriate social distance.
Hot chocolate, popcorn, drinks and snacks will be available for sale from the concession stand.
Holiday Showcase
Parks and Recreation will present its fourth annual Holiday Showcase virtually this year. It is set to premiere on its Facebook page the weekend before Christmas.
The event will be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 19 featuring singers, dancers and groups from throughout the area.
The Orangeburg Princesses of Roses will provide a greeting and there will be a performance by Queen of Roses Davis Wash.
A message titled “When Hope Comes Home for Christmas” from Dr. Shane Stutzman, senior pastor at Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, will be given.
"Individuals will film themselves at home in front of the fireplace or Christmas tree, and groups will perform in their studios or in their churches," Garris said.
Parks and Recreation will edit all performances and produce one big showcase.
"While we will miss gathering as a community to celebrate the season together, we still want to spread Christmas cheer to our citizens here at home or wherever they may be," Garris said. "Some may not be able to make it home for the holidays this year due to the pandemic, but we can share a piece of Orangeburg with the world virtually."
The Holiday Showcase is usually held annually in Stevenson Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Queen of Roses Scholarship Fund, and it has featured the City’s Youth Chorus the last two years.
For more information about any of these activities or how to participate in the Holiday Showcase, call 803-533-6020.
