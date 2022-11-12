Orangeburg Chapter of the The Links Inc. raise awareness of breast cancer, domestic violence

The Orangeburg Chapter of The Links Inc. has made a concerted effort to shine a light on not just breast cancer awareness, but awareness of domestic violence.

Members Candice Berry Vaughn and Dr. Chaka McGee, chairperson of The Links' health and human service unit, were on hand at the Regional Medical Center's Breast Health Center to make a $1,225 donation to the Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Eryn Radowitz, RMC foundation coordinator, and Crystal Fulmer, manager of radiology services, accepted the donation.

"It goes to our RMC Foundation, and it benefits the Pink Ribbon Fund, but the main beneficiary is really the Breast Health Center. When we utilize these funds, we are helping patients that are post surgery. If they need mastectomy garments, prostheses, or if there are patients that need assistance receiving mammograms if they are under or uninsured and don't have the resources to get their mammograms," Radowitz said, funds are used to assist in those situations.

The Links has also helped to raise awareness of breast cancer with its "Turn Orangeburg Pink" initiative, during which various Orangeburg businesses, organizations and other entities were encouraged to use pink lights through Oct. 31. October was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

RMC, along with the City of Orangeburg and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, were among the entities participating.

ODPS Chief Charles Austin presented a proclamation declaring October as National Domestic Violence Month on behalf of the ODPS and the City of Orangeburg. Lights in the city were also changed to purple in recognition of National Domestic Violence Month for two weeks to coincide with The Links' support of providing awareness of that issue.

"Breast cancer and domestic violence knows no boundaries. ... We want to strengthen our resolve from a law enforcement perspective to not only partner with Links and other groups that are concerned about the impact of breast cancer on our overall community, but we also want to strengthen our efforts as it relates to domestic violence awareness and prevention," Austin said.

"We want to encourage our community to remain focused with us and to strengthen the overall resolve because both of these issues are health and safety issues," he said, noting that the issues impact the community on a regular basis.

"We're reaching out to the overall community to join us in addressing issues of breast cancer as well as domestic violence," the chief said.

He said relationships as those the ODPS has formed with the local chapter of The Links are critical.

"We believe very strongly that the more we're able to reach out and form these partnerships, these relationships, the better opportunity we have at effectively addressing breast cancer, as well as domestic violence," Austin said.

He said addressing domestic violence awareness was about more than just locking up perpetrators, for whom law enforcement officers can also recommend to the court additional services they may need.

"Oftentimes there may be underlying issues that may be affecting the perpetrator. That person also may need to be directed to other services," said Austin, noting ODPS also provides victim services.

"We provide them resources beyond the agency. So while we are concerned about the criminal aspect of it, we also want victims to know that we care about the individual and the services the victim might need in terms of being whole as a family," he said.

Berry-Vaughn said, "We are busy, and we're trying to make a difference in the community. This is our third year of Turn Orangeburg Pink. Our goal is to eventually get the entire city on board to participate. Each year we gain more businesses, individuals that want to participate. ... That's what we have to do, partner together to help save lives."

Radowitz said the donation would also go toward helping keep RMC's mobile mammography unit running and to provide education materials when Breast Health Center staff members go out to the community to conduct educational sessions with organizations, school and other community entities.

She values the contributions of groups such as The Links.

"Their contributions are invaluable to the foundation. Without their contributions and those of other organizations, we couldn't do what we do," Radowitz said.

"It really meant a lot to us that the organizations were still willing to come together and bring forth the donations and really assist. They know how much it means to not only the women, but also the men who are afflicted with breast cancer in our communities. It's a disease that's does not discriminate," she said, noting that breast cancer is being found in younger patients.

"It's quite shocking. We want to catch it as quickly as possible. So we need to be diligent in our own health and in our own self exams. We need to be sure that we're reminding our family members to check themselves, too."