Orangeburg centenarian gets parade to mark birthday

"We just couldn't do like we wanted to do, but the parade was beautiful. I had never seen her so happy in my life. The smile on her face just warmed my heart. She said, 'I really enjoyed myself.' I said, 'Grammy, that's what we wanted,'" she said.

Elizabeth added, "I had to travel from Maryland. I was debating with all this virus stuff. I said, 'You know? Grammy might not be here next year. So I'm going to take a chance and go.

"We had an awesome time. I think we were a little more excited than she was at the beginning. Then we looked back and saw her waving at the police cars and the fire trucks. That just made her day."

Smith lives in Orangeburg with her son, Willie James, and has attended Andrew Chapel Baptist Church all her life.

Family friend, Rosa Lee Worley, who lives on Glover Street, said it means a lot to still have Smith alive.

"She's a nice old lady, and her memory is good. She's always real kind. I call over there occasionally and she always says, 'Rosa Lee, I'm doing all right.' She and her son live together. She used to cook, but I don't think she cooks that much anymore. He does most of the cooking now," Worley said.