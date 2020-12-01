Orangeburg centenarian gets parade to mark birthday

Nurturer. Smiler. Good cook. Independent. These are just some of the ways Idella Dantzler Smith of Orangeburg has been described over the course of her 100 years.
Smith reached her milestone birthday on Nov. 27. Her family treated with a joyous drive-through parade on Nov. 28.
"It was great. I've never seen my mama so happy. It was nice. I thought every fire truck in Orangeburg must have been in the parade, and half the police department. She really enjoyed it. It turned out really nice," said Camden resident Annie M. Dantzler, Smith's daughter.
The 76-year-old said her mother's parade was filled with people, a few of whom wanted to stop and take picture as the procession made its way down Chester Street in Orangeburg.
"She had a nice time and everybody that came by was very nice and generous to her," Dantzler said.
Smith is the mother of five children, three of whom are deceased. Her living children include Annie and sons Vandy and Willie James.
"Two little great-grandsons (ages 8 and 4) and some of the grands were there. They drove by in the parade procession. Me and my brothers were there with her and my daughters," Dantzler said.
Smith has 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
"She was born in Orangeburg County down in the Walnut Grove area off of (U.S. Highway) 301. She's not well educated, but she taught all of us the Lord's Prayer, and we never went to school without a hot breakfast. She was just a nurturing person in that way. She was a hands-on, nurturing person," Dantzler said, referring to her and her siblings.
"She couldn't give us a lot of intellect, but the little things she did for us helped us along the way. She was a good cook. Some of the folks that came by the parade said they always knew where they could get a good meal," Dantzler said, noting that Smith also remains active.
"She walks to the end of the road every day, Monday through Friday. She walks about a fourth of a mile to the end of the road and back home. She doesn't do it on Saturday and Sunday. I think she can outwalk me. She still washes clothes and hangs them out on the line. She wants the sunshine to dry them," Dantzler said.
Maryland resident Elizabeth Dantzler, Smith's granddaughter, said she could not afford to miss her grandmother's 100th birthday celebration.
"She's my grandmother. So she's very special to me, and it's a blessing to still have her. I'm 56 years old and to still have my grandmother here is a blessing to me," she said.
Elizabeth said it warmed her heart to see her grandmother so happy, even with the limitations that the coronavirus pandemic forced upon the festivities.
"We just couldn't do like we wanted to do, but the parade was beautiful. I had never seen her so happy in my life. The smile on her face just warmed my heart. She said, 'I really enjoyed myself.' I said, 'Grammy, that's what we wanted,'" she said.
Elizabeth added, "I had to travel from Maryland. I was debating with all this virus stuff. I said, 'You know? Grammy might not be here next year. So I'm going to take a chance and go.
"We had an awesome time. I think we were a little more excited than she was at the beginning. Then we looked back and saw her waving at the police cars and the fire trucks. That just made her day."
Smith lives in Orangeburg with her son, Willie James, and has attended Andrew Chapel Baptist Church all her life.
Family friend, Rosa Lee Worley, who lives on Glover Street, said it means a lot to still have Smith alive.
"She's a nice old lady, and her memory is good. She's always real kind. I call over there occasionally and she always says, 'Rosa Lee, I'm doing all right.' She and her son live together. She used to cook, but I don't think she cooks that much anymore. He does most of the cooking now," Worley said.
"But she still washes her clothes and hangs them out on the line. When I got to 100, you reckon I can get to the line? Then before the virus came, she'd go to church. She's been going to Andrew Chapel all her life. She's a good church member," she said.
Worley, who rode in Smith's parade on Nov. 28, said her friend also loves to smile and give hugs and credits the Lord for keeping her over 100 years.
"Idella was so happy. Before the people quit coming, she was waving with both hands. The fire truck came by and tooted the horn, and the police cars came by. They had a good time. She has a family that cares about her," she said.
Worley added, "Idella also has two sisters that are down here in this nursing home by me. One of them I think must be 105 or 106, and the other one is 90-something. It was three sisters. They used to call them the Dantzler sisters."
Worley said while Smith's knees bother her from time to time, she is, for the most part, an independent spirit.
"She doesn't have a cane. She cleans her house and does all her own bathing and everything for herself," she said.
