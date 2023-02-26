The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is optimistic that the institution’s plans for a new advanced manufacturing facility will become a reality with an anticipated increase in the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for next year.

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin noted the state Board of Economic Advisors is anticipating the state’s budget will have additional funds this year.

In addition, “Lottery proceeds are up. So they’ve changed their estimates to be $533 million. There’s almost $50 million in surplus. So that brings the lottery expenditure amount to somewhere around $600 million,” Tobin told OCtech Area Commission members last week.

The president thinks the increases bode well for the State Tech System. Tobin has been speaking with local lawmakers about the budget.

“I feel pretty good about our budget both for the system and our individual request, which would be funds for a new advanced manufacturing building,” Tobin said.

He also reported the college received a Race to the Finish grant, which will help students who left college during the pandemic return to school and complete a credential.

“We’re also going to create a Weekend Warrior College to give folks an opportunity who can’t be here during the week to come nights and weekends. We haven’t quite figured out what courses those are going to be, what programs we’re going to focus on, but that is TBD,” Tobin said.

The president said the college also received a $1.1 million grant in partnership with Aiken Tech and Piedmont Tech.

“That will allow us to modularize some of our curriculum both in advanced manufacturing and in nursing to create shorter-term credentials on one hand on the credit side, but it also will allow us to create some transitions from credit to non-credit,” Tobin said.

“So the continuing ed division is a bridge into credit programs for those folks who don’t have the time to commit to a one-year diploma program or a two-year associate’s degree. … I think it’s a good opportunity for us to continue to keep some of the work we’re doing with curriculum development, making the transition to seven-week terms,” etc., Tobin said.

The college plans to boost enrollment by transitioning to seven-week terms for the fall semester.

Tobin has said that research has shown that students focusing on fewer subjects at a time tend to be more successful in classes. Rather than focusing on four courses at a time in a full, 16-week semester, for example, students enroll in two courses in each of the seven-week terms.

The president also reported on the potential for the college to use 15,000 square feet of space at the former Holly Hill Middle School, which has been transformed into an intergovernmental complex for the town of Holly Hill, for training.

“(With) the renovations to the Holly Hill Town Center that were approved by the Joint Bond Review Committee – about 15,000 square feet of space – we believe that there’s an opportunity to do some short-term training in that area, given the proximity of some manufacturing businesses,” Tobin said.

“There’s still one more step, and that’s the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. I think that that meeting is coming up in March. So once that’s done, the county will have permission to put that out for bid for the renovation of that space,” he said.

The president said the county would own and maintain the space, with the college paying the light bill.

In other matters, he recognized the South Carolina Technical Education Association Educator of the Year winners, including: Kevin Kneece, OCtech automotive program coordinator, faculty winner; Elizabeth Rivers, OCtech Health Careers Prep advisor, staff winner; and Marie Howell, OCtech human resources director, administrator winner.

Tobin also reported on two new OCtech Foundation members: Pam Hughes, an OCtech nursing graduate and former nursing faculty member, and Russel Hurst, chief executive officer of Phoenix Specialty in Bamberg.

The president said the college’s strategic planning work also continues.

“We’ve got six more teams that are focusing on access for students, success of students and employee retention and recruitment. Their work is due back to my staff somewhere around March 17 in preparation for our discussion about the strategic direction of the college,” he said.

Academic Affairs

OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Williette Berry reported on vacancies which have been filled, including those for a librarian and machine tool technology instructor.

The board also approved her request for the approval of an additional certificate in computer numerical control, or CNC.

“The advanced manufacturing department dean got together with the CNC program individuals. After reviewing the current certificate offering, they decided that an additional certificate was needed that focuses on teaching the essential of CNC programming, set up and a variety of CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) packages to meet the needs of the current industry,” she said.

Student Services

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said applications are under review for an administrative specialist in the college’s records office.

She also reported that spring break will be March 6-10.

“On March 13, we have some mini session classes that will start as soon as they come back from spring break. But that is also the opening of our summer registration and fall registration periods, as well,” Davis said.

Finance

OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff gave a January financial report which revealed the college had revenue of $16,714,870 at the end of January, with expenses standing at $11,638,733.

“In the fall, our enrollment was down. So we were short of our budget probably 8 to 9 percent. At one time I was concerned that maybe the spring would have that same shortfall, but right now for the spring … we’re thinking the numbers are pretty good,” Huff said.

“We’re only down by 2 percent. So we’re down, but I still think it’s a win. We’re making progress in turning the corner and trying to flatten out and then maybe start to rebound,” he said.

Huff said the college’s funding from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will end June 30.

“We’ll be able to use those funds to offset any revenue shortfalls again this year. We’re having some salary savings because of vacancies. So I feel pretty comfortable with our current year budget,” he said.

The goal is to create a balanced budget for next year without HEERF funding.

“That’s going to be the challenge. ... We’ve made some progress in that so far, and we’re working on it. The goal still is that in the next two months or so, we’ll come back to you with a budget for next year that’s balanced,” Huff said.

He also gave area commissioners a project update, stating that the college has spent $188,345 of its capital projects fund to date.

He said a new digital sign should be functional by the week of Feb. 27-March 3.

“Our biggest project out there is Building K, and we are still on track for that to be out for bid to the state in the next three to four months and have a contractor selected,” he said.

Huff said the renovation of Building S into a student commons area is also making progress.

“That is still on schedule as well to go out for bid in the next two months or so. The architect still believes that … by December this project could be finished. I’m thinking that’s optimistic, but I’d love for that to happen,” he said.

Huff said the move of the college's machine-tool program down to Building T has been one of its most difficult projects.

“It’s a small project that includes electrical, mechanical and general construction. ... So no one wants to handle a small project and have to deal with all of those components. So what we’ve done is the architect has gone back and broken it down into groups, and we’re putting the electrical component out for bid,” he said.

He continued, “That new drawing for the electrical piece is at the state Engineer’s Office. It should be approved this week, and if it’s approved this week, then hopefully we can put it out for bid next week.

“So we’re still hopeful that we’ll find an electrical contractor who’s willing to do that electrical component. That way we can start chipping away at that project. What we’ll follow up with then is another set of drawings and putting out for bid to do the mechanical and general contractor work.”