Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold two ceremonies honoring its spring 2023 graduates on Wednesday, May 10, on campus in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

The 3 p.m. ceremony will celebrate graduates of associate of arts, associate of science, business, computer technology, criminal justice, education and engineering and advanced manufacturing technology programs.

Health science and nursing graduates will be honored at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Orangeburg County District 7 Councilwoman Latisha Walker is the keynote speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony.

The retired law enforcement officer was elected in November. She is the founder and chief executive officer of the Tiffany Grant Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving youth and under-resourced communities.

OCtech Foundation board member and former chairwoman Catherine Hay is the keynote speaker for the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Hay worked in book publishing before moving to Orangeburg in 2002. The active community volunteer is married to Dr. Michael Hay, who has practiced urology in Orangeburg for more than 40 years.

Graduation tickets are required for admission. The ceremony will be streamed live on the college’s website, octech.edu.

Registration is underway for summer and fall terms. Summer classes begin Monday, May 15. For more information and to apply, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.