Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: Federal funds boost budget

Richard Murphy, dean of the school’s Computer, Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Division, is spearheading the effort.

She reported that there were a total of eight vacant positions as the college prepares for the fall semester, including a position for a full-time emergency medical technician instructor.

“We have two funding sources for it, either stimulus money or some special funding source that comes from stimulus money through our WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act) at Lower Savannah (Council of Governments),” Elmore said.

“It sounds kind of crazy to think of stimulus money to start an EMT program, but there was a time in the fall we couldn’t even offer our certificate program because we rely solely upon adjunct folks and they were all on trucks. And statewide there is a shortage of EMTs, and there are only like 3,000 or so in the state that are actually on trucks," she said.

Elmore continued, “The state has put on a person whose sole position is over this year to recruit another 3,000 people into the EMT ranks. So we hope to use this to start the program, and then eventually we’ll be able to transition it into a paramedic program.”

Elmore also reported on the college's receipt of equipment funds.