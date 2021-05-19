Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: Federal funds boost budget

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission has learned that the college’s budget received an added boost from more than $13 million supplied by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff gave an April financial report during a commission meeting on Tuesday.
“Good budget for this year. It’s not something that’s normal for us to know this early in the year that we have those kinds of funds available,” Huff said.
“The stimulus money we’ve received, it came in three pots. ... The funds that came helped us cover tuition shortfalls. So that’s been a blessing for the fall and spring, where we had those shortfalls.
“The good news for the summer right now is we’re kind of tracking about what our budget is. So if that holds true, we may not even have to use any of those federal funds because all we’re allowed to use it for is to get back to what our budget would have been,” he said.
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College expects it will not have to raise tuition in the fall thanks to state funding.
The college received $7.7 million and students received $5.7 million across the three rounds of HEERF funding.
“We think we have at least until May of 2022 to spend those funds. It’s possible that we may have until 2023,” Huff said.
The college reported revenue of $18,029,028 at the end of April, with expenses standing at $14,981,602.
Expenses were down from a budgeted amount of $19,467,235 for “all kinds of reasons,” Huff said, including vacancies and a relatively untouched travel budget.
“We’ve had almost all of our travel budget left because no one’s traveling. We’ve had supply money left. We’ve been able to use some of the CARES Act money and other HEERF money for other types of expenses personnel related. So there’s been a lot of expenses savings this year as well; really made things a little bit easier by getting all of the HEERF money,” Huff said.
The college also doesn’t have any plans to spend anything from its $285,117 contingency fund.
“The majority of that came from savings. Normally we would waive part of our dual credit tuition for high school students, and we have enough state scholarship money with SC Wins and LTA (Lottery Tuition Assistance) to cover that this year. So it has allowed us to save those waivers as well,” Huff said.
Huff also reported that Tom Savory of Columbia-based Watson Tate Savory has been selected for renovation of the college’s K Building.
“You have approved Phase 1, which was like $30,000 for us to do that work with that architect. He’s done some work on campus for us before. We’re in the early stages of negotiating a contract with him, and then we’ll be meeting with him to talk about what we’re going to do in K Building. ... Then we’ll be coming back to you with those cost estimates and a plan for what we’d like to do in K and what that might cost,” he said.
In other business, the commission approved the transfer $500,000 from the college’s operating fund to its plant fund.
President's report
OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin reported that OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore is retiring at the end of the month and that Williette Waring-Berry will assume the role June 1.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank Donna for all that she’s done over the years. She’s been a friend and mentor for me, but certainly has had a tremendous impact on this institution,” Tobin said.
He also thanked those who attended and/or participated in the college's May 10 graduation. OCtech held three socially distanced graduation ceremonies on May 10 at The Cinema.
“From what I was able to gather, it was well received by our students and families. I’m sure they would have liked to have more guests present, but I was real excited about the fact that we were able to do that face to face. So that will be the plan moving forward for fall, spring and summer terms," Tobin said.
The president also reported on a meeting of the OCtech Foundation Special Events Committee.
“We agreed that we would like to have an in-person event ... on campus. I shared with them that we had talked about some plans to renovate the café to make it a student commons area.
“We ended up with the potential that we might have it outside. So at the end of October, early November, I think the weather will be nice. We’ve got to have a contingency plan for rain. But I do think that folks are looking for something to do,” Tobin said.
The president said the committee also discussed plans to rename its Fine Wines and Food event in honor of Johnny and Susan Webber following Johnny's passing.
Tobin later explained that Mrs. Webber, a longtime Foundation member and strong supporter of the college, was the architect of the first event.
The president also reported that he met with the new chief executive officer of the Regional Medical Center, David Southerland.
“I think he and I have got some things that we want to get accomplished in terms of a stronger partnership with RMC. So we’re looking forward to that,” he said.
Tobin is also set to speak at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools’ graduation on May 21.
He says he has been meeting with Dr. Shawn Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, about "some initiatives going into the summer and into the fall."
Student Services
OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said summer classes started on May 17, with others to resume on June 7 and June 21. She said registration for the classes which started on May 17 would continue through May 21.
“Fall registration is ongoing as well. Our fall classes won’t start until Aug. 16, but students are able to register now for the fall semester,” Davis said.
Summer graduation is set for Thursday, July 29.
Davis said the college is interviewing individuals to fill vacancies, including for an admissions counselor/recruiter and a financial aid counselor.
Academic Affairs
OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore said the college is very involved in the continued development of its Early College initiatives, including putting together a fall schedule.
"We have three different initiatives that are new going on with the charter school and in Orangeburg and Calhoun that will need to be put into place for the fall in addition to the normal things that we do with our CTE (Career and Technical Education) program and Career Technology Program," Elmore said.
"So we’re meeting this week with every school district and technology center and school," Elmore said.
Additional information will be posted on the Early College webpage: www.octech.edu/academics/early-college.
She said the college is preparing its June report for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, or ABET.
Richard Murphy, dean of the school’s Computer, Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Division, is spearheading the effort.
She reported that there were a total of eight vacant positions as the college prepares for the fall semester, including a position for a full-time emergency medical technician instructor.
“We have two funding sources for it, either stimulus money or some special funding source that comes from stimulus money through our WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act) at Lower Savannah (Council of Governments),” Elmore said.
“It sounds kind of crazy to think of stimulus money to start an EMT program, but there was a time in the fall we couldn’t even offer our certificate program because we rely solely upon adjunct folks and they were all on trucks. And statewide there is a shortage of EMTs, and there are only like 3,000 or so in the state that are actually on trucks," she said.
Elmore continued, “The state has put on a person whose sole position is over this year to recruit another 3,000 people into the EMT ranks. So we hope to use this to start the program, and then eventually we’ll be able to transition it into a paramedic program.”
Elmore also reported on the college's receipt of equipment funds.
“We’re in the process of getting the majority of that order. There will be some things that will carry over into next year, but that was $364,000 that was a welcome addition to the state. So it’s going to be exciting to see some of these labs in the fall, where they may want to add some really … new toys,” Elmore said.
* This story has been corrected to reflect that OCtech students actually received $5.7 million across the three rounds of HEERF funding.
