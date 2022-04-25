Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College building projects planned

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission members learned last week that several campus projects are moving forward.

OCtech Vice President of Finance Kim Huff reported that the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee approved phase 2 of the Building K renovation project.

Mechanical and electrical upgrades, including HVAC replacements, are among the work to be done at the Health Sciences Building. Building K was built in 1987.

Repurposed space will create the opportunity for amenities such as study rooms.

The college is waiting until it has a better understanding of how much it will receive from the state before it signs any contracts, Huff said

The college is also waiting to proceed with the renovation of Building S’s downstairs into a student learning/commons area until it finds out “what kind of money would available for renovations and projects.”

Plans for the transfer of the machine tool program to Building T, with the help of $2 million in state funds, could be approved soon by the Office of State Engineer.

“We may be able to advertise for a contractor within the next couple of weeks for Building T. What that means is for our next meeting in May, I'll be coming back to you with a request for what we think that project's going to cost us,” Huff said.

The Office of State Engineer is also considering the replacement of the college’s digital sign and “that could be going out for bid in the next two to three weeks as well,” he said.

Huff and OCtech Physical Plant Director James Bryant have also compiled list of deferred maintenance items around the campus.

“There’s some deferred maintenance or renovation money from the state. So we're trying to go through and prioritize that list. We may even get some help from a mechanical firm to help us assess some of the equipment and its conditions and decide what might need to be first on the list,” Huff said.

Huff also gave a March financial report.

“We have begun to register for summer and fall. So tuition numbers have changed a little maybe from last month, but it's really too early to know what our summer numbers are going to look like at this point,” Huff said.

The college’s continuing education department is showing a profit of around $80,000, he said.

The college feels positive about its current year’s budget because of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund funding.

“We do feel OK about our current year budget as of June 30. What we don't know is how much of that money will get carried over to next year. We know that some of it will. I'm hoping that it's enough that if we can make some enrollment improvements and have that HEERF money that even next year our budget can be OK,” Huff said.

“That'll give us a little time to try to address growing our enrollment. That's not something we have to do. Even though (President Dr. Walter Tobin) has a goal for the fall, we might have a little bit of extra time with the HEERF money that's left over to try to hit that,” he said.

The college reported revenue of $17.8 million at the end of March, with expenses standing at $14.7 million.

Tuition dollars have been covering shortfalls in funding the college has received from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

"Our counties over the last few years have not really changed the amount that they give us each year. Of course, expenses in the physical plant area go up every year, salaries go up, maintenance contracts, vendors that we use,” Huff said.

Student services

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Sandra Davis reported that the college is planning end-of-semester activities to be held April 26-28 in advance of final exams the following week.

“We have a number of activities planned with the students and the campus community in mind. We want our students to de-stress for success on their exams,” Davis said.

The college will have candle making on Tuesday and food truck vendors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 behind buildings S and K.

“We'll give each person one ticket for a food truck of their choice. Because we've kind of pooled resources together, we're able to offer this for the entire campus community. Then on Thursday … we’re going back to some board games just in an effort to try to get students to relax a little,” she said

Davis also reported that student registration for summer and fall terms continues, with summer classes slated to start on May 16.

In upcoming events, two spring graduations will be held Tuesday, May 10 in Building R. One ceremony will be held at 3 p.m., with another to follow at 5 p.m.

Resolution

Commissioners updated the South State Bank banking resolution so that an employee from the college’s Information Technology department has access to the college’s safe deposit box.

