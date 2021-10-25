Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: Apprenticeship plans advance

“All students weren't eligible in September when we did the initial round of direct payments to students,” she said.

Davis said some HEERF funds have also most recently been used to forgive student balances owed to the college from the summer.

“We are hoping that some of those students will rejoin us in January for classes,” she said.

Plans are also being made for the college’s Dec. 14 graduations, which will be held on campus in the Building R auditorium.

“We will do a rollout of ceremonies similar to what we've done at the end of summer and at the end of spring, where we hosted smaller ceremonies, but this time we're just going to host them here on campus,” she said. More details will be shared later.

Finance

OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff delivered a September finance report. The college reported revenue of $10.9 million at the end of September, with expenses standing at $5.2 million.

“Right now we're a little down in our enrollment for the fall. It's around $400,000 short of what we budgeted. … Fortunately, we were able to use some of those HEERF funds to help us offset that shortfall for the fall semester,” Huff said.