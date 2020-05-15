Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announces graduation plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and a special drive-thru diploma pick up for spring graduates Thursday, June 18.

The college’s graduation ceremony originally scheduled for May was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this is a special time for our graduates, who have worked so hard to reach this milestone in their lives,” President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “We hope all of our fall 2019, and spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates will join us for this momentous occasion where we will celebrate their success with their family and friends.”

The time and location of the December graduation ceremony will be announced in the fall.

The drive-thru diploma pick up is set for 9 a.m. to noon, June 18 in the circle in front of Building S.