Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: $9.3M in COVID money remains; Tobin: OCtech promoting Early College

“Right now we still are not doing a lot of travel,” Huff said. “There is lots of money around within the budget that we could use if we needed to.”

Huff said the federal assistance is scheduled to end in May 2022.

“There is a possibility of an extension of that, but we don't know what that will look like and whether we will be able to do that,” Huff said.

The loss of the federal assistance could pose additional challenges, he said.

“We are hoping when next year rolls around, we either have that safety net continue or we have our enrollment back up where it needs to be,” he said.

In the meantime, the college is also in the middle of a large information technology upgrade on campus, Huff said.

Upgrades will be made to switches, access points, cabling and classrooms. Huff said upgrades will continue for the next six to eight months. The goal is to have it completed by April 2022.

The college also has other projects ongoing.

These include:

• Renovations to Building K on campus. The project is in the first phase.