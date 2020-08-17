You are the owner of this article.
Orangeburg, Calhoun school board members challenged
breaking

Voting ballot box illustration

The filing period for several elections in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties ended Monday.

In Orangeburg County, candidates filed for the school board seats in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Five people filed for the District 2 seat held by Vernell Goodwin, who did not file for re-election.

The District 2 candidates are Jimmy Dontrell Montgomery, Kenneth A. Hilliard, Kenita Pitts-Howard, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Yolanda Green Hanton.

Trustee Peggy James-Tyler filed for re-election to her District 4 seat. She is unopposed.

Trustee Ruby Edwards filed for re-election to her District 6 seat. She is being challenged by Chester D. Palmer.

Trustee R.L. Poppy Brown filed for re-election to his District 8 seat. He’s being challenged by Teresa O. Hinnant and Jim Ulmer.

Also in Orangeburg County, five people have filed for three seats on the Horse Range Watershed Commission. They are: Robert Bernard Clark, Felicia Baker-Washington, Randy Haas, Nathaniel Abraham and George Asbury.

In Calhoun County, candidates filed for Calhoun County School Board districts 1, 3 and 4.

Incumbent Gary Porth and challenger Ronald Johnson have filed for the District 1 seat.

District 3 incumbent Sandra M. Tucker has filed for re-election and is running unopposed.

District 4 incumbent Ned Nelson has filed for re-election, and is running unopposed.

These elections will appear on the ballot during the Nov. 3 general election.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

