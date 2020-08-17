Orangeburg, Calhoun school board members challenged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The filing period for several elections in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties ended Monday.

In Orangeburg County, candidates filed for the school board seats in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Five people filed for the District 2 seat held by Vernell Goodwin, who did not file for re-election.

The District 2 candidates are Jimmy Dontrell Montgomery, Kenneth A. Hilliard, Kenita Pitts-Howard, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Yolanda Green Hanton.

Trustee Peggy James-Tyler filed for re-election to her District 4 seat. She is unopposed.

Trustee Ruby Edwards filed for re-election to her District 6 seat. She is being challenged by Chester D. Palmer.

Trustee R.L. Poppy Brown filed for re-election to his District 8 seat. He’s being challenged by Teresa O. Hinnant and Jim Ulmer.

Also in Orangeburg County, five people have filed for three seats on the Horse Range Watershed Commission. They are: Robert Bernard Clark, Felicia Baker-Washington, Randy Haas, Nathaniel Abraham and George Asbury.

In Calhoun County, candidates filed for Calhoun County School Board districts 1, 3 and 4.