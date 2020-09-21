 Skip to main content
Orangeburg, Calhoun residents test positive for coronavirus
Orangeburg, Calhoun residents test positive for coronavirus

coronavirus illustration

Two Calhoun County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one Orangeburg County resident, according to numbers released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 393 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,884 and confirmed deaths to 3,040.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 3,019 total cases and a total of 119 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 610 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 440 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

Concerned about COVID-19?

