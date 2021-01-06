Orangeburg, Calhoun residents die of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident and a Calhoun County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Orangeburg County resident, who died Jan. 2, was in the 65 and older age category.

The Calhoun County resident, who died Dec. 31, was in the 35 to 64 age category.

An additional 47 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Six more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 4,037 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 71 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 306,204 and confirmed deaths to 5,139.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 47 new cases, 5,302 total cases and a total of 155 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 979 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 835 total cases and a total of 18 deaths and 3 probable deaths.