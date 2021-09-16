Orangeburg, Calhoun Republicans censure Graham for infrastructure vote

The legislation includes the DRIVE-Safe Act, which Graham cosponsored, to help develop the next generation of American truck drivers.

The censure notes that Graham's support of the bill "opened the door for additional Chinese investment in American projects; further harming the American economic system and increasing the threat to our national security."

The censure goes on to state that Graham's support of the bill "is tantamount to supporting the Socialist Marxist agenda of the House and Senate Democrats who are using climate change as a way to force businesses and private citizens into tyrannical government compliance against our free enterprise system.

"Senator Graham's senior position in the Senate indicates that he should be a leader among his party, but he cannot do so unless he votes against such laws," the censure reads. "The bill fails to address border security, sets no limits to the fiscal impact of green infrastructure, and dramatically degrades the rights of existing American businesses."

The bill's passage, from an economic perspective, was supported by former President Donald Trump's senior economic adviser and former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett.