Orangeburg, Calhoun have additional virus cases

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties each have one more resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 217 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 statewide, including six additional deaths.
These additional deaths occurred in six individuals who were elderly and also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County, and the other individuals were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland and York counties.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 1,917. Forty people have died.
Orangeburg County now has 26 people who have tested positive, which is one more than the day before.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Branchville – 1
• Santee -- 1
• North -- 3
• Neeses -- 1
• Holly Hill -- 1
• Elloree -- 1
• Cope -- 2
• Orangeburg (29115) -- 11
• Orangeburg (29118) -- 5
Calhoun County has a total of four positive cases, which is one more case than the day before, and one death. One case was in the Cameron postal code and two were in the St. Matthews area. The ZIP code for one case has not yet been released.
Bamberg County has a total of five cases, which is unchanged since Friday. There are two in the Denmark, two in the Bamberg and one in the Cope postal codes.
As of April 3, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative.
A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The state has 5,807 hospital beds available and 6,362 are utilized, which is a 51.9 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.4 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
