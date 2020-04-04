Orangeburg, Calhoun have additional virus cases

• Orangeburg (29118) -- 5

Calhoun County has a total of four positive cases, which is one more case than the day before, and one death. One case was in the Cameron postal code and two were in the St. Matthews area. The ZIP code for one case has not yet been released.

Bamberg County has a total of five cases, which is unchanged since Friday. There are two in the Denmark, two in the Bamberg and one in the Cope postal codes.

As of April 3, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative.

A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The state has 5,807 hospital beds available and 6,362 are utilized, which is a 51.9 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.4 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.