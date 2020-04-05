Orangeburg, Calhoun each add coronavirus case; four more people die in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that 132 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, including one each in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. Four more people have died.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 2,049. The state has seen a total of 44 people die.
The additional deaths occurred in three individuals who were elderly. Two of the three elderly patients were known to have underlying health conditions, and one is under investigation. One patient was a middle-aged individual who had underlying health conditions.
The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
Orangeburg County now has 27 people who have tested positive, which is one more than the day before.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Branchville -- 1
• Santee -- 1
• North -- 3
• Neeses -- 1
• Holly Hill -- 1
• Elloree -- 1
• Cope -- 2
• Orangeburg (29115) -- 11
• Orangeburg (29118) – 5
• Unknown -- 1
Calhoun County has a total of five positive cases, which is one more case than the day before, and one death. Two cases were in the Cameron postal code and three were in the St. Matthews area.
Bamberg County has a total of five cases, which is unchanged. There are two in the Denmark, two in the Bamberg and one in the Cope postal codes.
As of April 4, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative.
A total of 18,930 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of April 4, 5,917 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 51.5 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.8 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.