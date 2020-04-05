Orangeburg, Calhoun each add coronavirus case; four more people die in S.C.

• Orangeburg (29118) – 5

• Unknown -- 1

Calhoun County has a total of five positive cases, which is one more case than the day before, and one death. Two cases were in the Cameron postal code and three were in the St. Matthews area.

Bamberg County has a total of five cases, which is unchanged. There are two in the Denmark, two in the Bamberg and one in the Cope postal codes.

As of April 4, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative.

A total of 18,930 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

As of April 4, 5,917 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 51.5 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.8 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms