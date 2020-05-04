Orangeburg, Calhoun county seniors offered free meals due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seniors over the age of 60 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will have an opportunity to pick up five free meals once a week starting Tuesday, May 5. The program is being offered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't want seniors spending extra money for food and medicine and, being in lockdown, they don't have access to certain things," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "We wanted to supplement that."

Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once all meals for a site have been distributed, the site will close for the day.

Seniors who receive food will also be given masks at the Orangeburg County food pick-up sites.

Young said the county has always had a good working relationship with the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

"One of our priorities has been to make sure the seniors stay fed and stay safe and get all the stuff they need," Young said.

The meals are available for all seniors not currently receiving meals through the OCCOA or the Calhoun County Council on Aging on-site meals or Meal on Wheels programs. OCCOA and CCCOA meal program participants are not eligible for this program.

Orangeburg County seniors can pick up meals: