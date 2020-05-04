Orangeburg, Calhoun county seniors offered free meals due to COVID-19 pandemic

Seniors over the age of 60 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will have an opportunity to pick up five free meals once a week starting Tuesday, May 5. The program is being offered amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We don't want seniors spending extra money for food and medicine and, being in lockdown, they don't have access to certain things," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "We wanted to supplement that."
Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once all meals for a site have been distributed, the site will close for the day.
Seniors who receive food will also be given masks at the Orangeburg County food pick-up sites.
Young said the county has always had a good working relationship with the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.
"One of our priorities has been to make sure the seniors stay fed and stay safe and get all the stuff they need," Young said.
The meals are available for all seniors not currently receiving meals through the OCCOA or the Calhoun County Council on Aging on-site meals or Meal on Wheels programs. OCCOA and CCCOA meal program participants are not eligible for this program.
Orangeburg County seniors can pick up meals:
• Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Holly Hill Town Hall at 8423 Old State Road in Holly Hill.
• Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Norway Senior Center, 5414 Norway Road in Norway.
In Calhoun County, qualifying seniors can pick up meals:
• Wednesday, May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Fort Motte Community Center parking lot at 706 New Bethany Road in Fort Motte.
• Wednesday, May 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Beulah United Methodist Church parking lot at 1577 Old State Road in Gaston.
• Thursday, May 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the St. John Recreation Complex parking lot on 301 St. John Road in Cameron.
• Thursday, May 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Ford Community Center rear parking lot at 304 Agnes Street in St. Matthews.
Calhoun County’s program will last through the first week of June. Details about future pickups have not yet been determined.
Individuals can keep up with changes and dates on the Calhoun County Council on Aging’s Facebook page.
To qualify for these services, participants must:
• Be senior citizen (over 60 years old) or a caretaker taking the meal to a senior citizen and be a resident of Orangeburg or Calhoun counties.
• Must provide name, address and phone number at pickup.
• Only two meal packs allowed per car (10 individual meals).
• Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.
• Each individual must show a state-issued ID. If you are picking up a meal for a senior resident, please have their ID with you.
The program is a part of the OCCOA and CCCOA Emergency Senior Nutrition programs, which are a partnership with Senior Resources in Richland County, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation.
"These are not for our current clients," CCCOA Executive Director Jenny Swofford said. "We are trying to keep people from the grocery store and from being out and about. We can provide meals for them."
The meals will be provided to help combat food insecurity for vulnerable elders beginning now into early summer or for about five weeks.
The program has been expanded into Calhoun and Orangeburg counties through a $1.6 million donation by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation.
If you are looking for ways to help senior citizens during this time, you can contribute a monetary donation to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund. Mail it to the Orangeburg County Council on Aging at PO Box 1301, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
In Calhoun County, individuals can send donations to PO Box 212, St. Matthews, SC 29135
