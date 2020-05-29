Orangeburg, Calhoun counties add coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one Calhoun County resident.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that the state has 331 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,131 and those who have died to 483.

Eight of the recent deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry and Spartanburg counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence, Laurens, Lee, Saluda and Williamsburg counties.

Orangeburg County now has 168 confirmed cases and 1,032 estimated cases. Three people have died.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.