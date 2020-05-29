Orangeburg, Calhoun counties add coronavirus cases

Seven additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one Calhoun County resident.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that the state has 331 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,131 and those who have died to 483.
Eight of the recent deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry and Spartanburg counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence, Laurens, Lee, Saluda and Williamsburg counties.
Orangeburg County now has 168 confirmed cases and 1,032 estimated cases. Three people have died.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases. One person has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg County. It has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
