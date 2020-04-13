Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg counties respond to storm damage

County officials throughout The T&D Region are working to address the damage from Monday morning’s storms.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “We have confirmed that tornadoes touched down and did damage to multiple houses, and in some cases completely destroyed some houses in the (Hwy.) 389 area, the (Hwy.) 321 area, those type areas.”
Young reported that several county agencies are at work addressing issues from the storms.
“Emergency Services is out here, and Public Works, the sheriff’s department, the whole county team. Everybody responded. The volunteer fire departments started by cutting the road paths open for the emergency responders to get in. Then we brought in more Public Works heavy equipment to get stuff out of the way and to help with the recovery,” Young said.
“They called in some state assets to fly the area so that they can look at the direct path of everything that’s going on, and basically trace the path so that they can see where the damage is,” Young said.
He said, “We’re just thankful for the warning systems and the other infrastructure that we had in place, using social media and those things to be able to warn the citizens ahead of time, so that this situation was at least known before it happened.”
Young said the county has not had to adjust how it is responding to the storm in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“First it’s immediate life, health and safety, and then after that, you have to put your mind back into the pandemic. That’s pretty much the big issue right now is to be careful and remember that this is a COVID-19 environment,” Young said.
Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said Calhoun County was not as heavily affected by the storm as Orangeburg County.
“It looks like once it left the Orangeburg area, it lost some of its intensity before it got to Calhoun, so I think it spared us pretty well,” McLauchlin said.
“The bottom line is no reported touch downs, although we’ve seen some trees down in the Town of St. Matthews, out on Riley Road, 176, 601,” McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin said the county experienced sporadic power outages.
“I think for the whole county, the total for Dominion was 63 customers out, and Tri-County Electric Co-op was 383 out,” McLauchlin said.
He also noted that the county’s EMS department had no storm-related calls.
“Our fire service is assisting with the downed trees and any calls that they get about needing help for the citizens,” McLauchlin said.
“We want the citizens to certainly be safe, stay at home unless they have to get out and to certainly call the county if you have any questions or concerns or if we can be of any assistance,” McLauchlin said.
Bamberg County officials are reporting that trees were down across the county, but they have not received reports of any structural damage because of the storm.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
