Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg counties respond to storm damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

County officials throughout The T&D Region are working to address the damage from Monday morning’s storms.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “We have confirmed that tornadoes touched down and did damage to multiple houses, and in some cases completely destroyed some houses in the (Hwy.) 389 area, the (Hwy.) 321 area, those type areas.”

Young reported that several county agencies are at work addressing issues from the storms.

“Emergency Services is out here, and Public Works, the sheriff’s department, the whole county team. Everybody responded. The volunteer fire departments started by cutting the road paths open for the emergency responders to get in. Then we brought in more Public Works heavy equipment to get stuff out of the way and to help with the recovery,” Young said.

“They called in some state assets to fly the area so that they can look at the direct path of everything that’s going on, and basically trace the path so that they can see where the damage is,” Young said.

He said, “We’re just thankful for the warning systems and the other infrastructure that we had in place, using social media and those things to be able to warn the citizens ahead of time, so that this situation was at least known before it happened.”