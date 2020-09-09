Orangeburg businessman Herbert Isaac honored by OCCOC for civility

Orangeburg resident Herbert Isaac III loves his work, family and community, but he also holds a strong reverence for a God whom he says has been very good to him over his 54 years of life.
Never one to render a harsh word to anyone, the business owner credits his gentle attitude and spirit for helping his business grow, with a lot of his customers becoming like family.
It is Isaac’s commitment to demonstrating politeness and courtesy in his behavior and speech that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him for civility.
It was an honor that the owner of Herb’s Electronics appreciated with a signature humility.
“I was really honored and humbled by the privilege. It all comes from God. I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, because he made all of this possible. In addition to that, I had a lot of good people placed in my path through the years. To sum it all up, God has really been good,” Isaac said.
What does civility mean to him?
“I would say civility is having integrity and moral principle, being able to interact with people and having temperance. It means not losing your temper and knowing how to associate with people and get with people on their level,” Isaac said.
He said he tries to use the Bible as his template for practicing civility.
"The business climate today has become such that lying, cheating and stealing has really become rampant in our society. We really have to employ those principles of the Bible,” Isaac said.
“I reference the Bible in a lot of cases because I try to embody all of those principles set forth in the word of God. That will ensure that you will live according to what's right and stand for righteousness. It's what I try to do in every case,” he said.
Isaac said a person may be the only Bible that some people will ever read.
“A lot of times, people will never open a Bible, but they'll certainly look at your life in the way that you carry yourself. You try to always make sure that they can see Christ in your life. When Christ is the head of your life, all these things that are running rampant today in this business climate won't be said of you,” he said.
Isaac is a deacon at Orangeburg’s Bethany Full Gospel Church. He is also married to its pastor, Mozella Isaac, who is a past honoree of the OCCOC initiative for displaying integrity.
The couple are the parents of two sons, Joshua and Jonathan. Joshua is a Winthrop University graduate who is now working for Wells Fargo in Charlotte, while Jonathan is a computer engineering student at the University of South Carolina.
Isaac said being a good citizen involves being civil.
“I treat customers like family, which means that we pretty much build relationships. That’s what business is really all about. People say, ‘Well, I have to make a profit.’ You do have to make a profit to stay in business, but you need to build familiar relationships so that repeat business can continue to recur,” Isaac said.
“People often ask, ‘How do you get your business out there?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s word of mouth.’ I don’t do a lot of advertising and things like that. I advertised starting out, but now I allow word of mouth carry me. Years ago I read an article that said you spend more money trying to attract new customers than you do just letting your loyal customers attract them for you,” he said.
He credits the advice of the late Roger Cleckley, who served as Orangeburg’s County’s longtime auditor, for helping him run a successful business.
“He said, ‘Mr. Isaac, if you take care of the public, the public will take care of you.’ That’s what he said years ago, and they certainly have been doing that. There’s certain things that I just won’t do as part of that civility factor. Lying to customers, things like that. A lot of businesses will tell the customer, ‘I’m doing XYZ.’ But when the smoke clears and the rubber hits the road, you find out that they only did X, but they charged the customer for XYZ,” Isaac said.
Practicing temperance has also helped him remain civil with his customers and others.
“You can’t accomplish anything if both of you are on the same level. So that means if somebody’s hollering and screaming at you, you’ll never accomplish getting the point across if you’re hollering and screaming back at them. So somebody has to maintain temperance in order to get the point across,” Isaac said.
The Denmark native is the son of Herbert Isaac Jr. and the late Joan P. Isaac. He attributes a lot of his civil attitude to them.
“My parents were that way. Now, we’re rather blunt. We’ll tell you what we think, but we do it in a tactful manner. I think I got that from my mom. I think she was very straightforward and forthcoming. She’d tell you right off the bat what her thought was, but she did it in a tactful way,” Isaac said.
He added, “It’s my belief that children emulate what they see, and I had two hard-working parents. ... My father, Herbert Isaac Jr., is a military man. So I get a lot of that discipline from him. So discipline, dependability, punctuality are things that I pretty much try to embody. And most of my clients will pretty much tell you that. They’ll tell you, ‘He’s an on-time machine.’”
Isaac also instills good character in his two sons with whom he said he has “never had a problem out of.”
The businessman said he also appreciated “other people that helped me along in my business, and people that just understood that I was opening a business and were very unselfish in their efforts to try to accommodate me.”
Isaac, who has also worked in the retail business, said those people included former store managers.
“And there’s Robert Walker, who still helps me to this day. He’s not really an employee like he used to be, but he still helps me to this day doing business. He really worked my business when I could not work it back years ago. So I’m going to have to give a lot of those people credit for being in my path because had they not been in my path, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said.
Isaac said the OCCOC has done a good job of spreading good character within the area.
“I think it’s good. It’s a very noble effort that they’re doing,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.