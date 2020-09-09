Orangeburg businessman Herbert Isaac honored by OCCOC for civility

Practicing temperance has also helped him remain civil with his customers and others.

“You can’t accomplish anything if both of you are on the same level. So that means if somebody’s hollering and screaming at you, you’ll never accomplish getting the point across if you’re hollering and screaming back at them. So somebody has to maintain temperance in order to get the point across,” Isaac said.

The Denmark native is the son of Herbert Isaac Jr. and the late Joan P. Isaac. He attributes a lot of his civil attitude to them.

“My parents were that way. Now, we’re rather blunt. We’ll tell you what we think, but we do it in a tactful manner. I think I got that from my mom. I think she was very straightforward and forthcoming. She’d tell you right off the bat what her thought was, but she did it in a tactful way,” Isaac said.

He added, “It’s my belief that children emulate what they see, and I had two hard-working parents. ... My father, Herbert Isaac Jr., is a military man. So I get a lot of that discipline from him. So discipline, dependability, punctuality are things that I pretty much try to embody. And most of my clients will pretty much tell you that. They’ll tell you, ‘He’s an on-time machine.’”