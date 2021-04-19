Orangeburg businessman accused of not reporting $6.2 million in sales

An Orangeburg businessman has been charged with 12 counts of failing to pay taxes, file a return and keep records after not reporting millions of dollars in purchases on excise tax and sales tax returns, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

John W. Ewing III, 42, of Orangeburg, is the owner of Mae Etta Distribution, LLC, seller of other tobacco products and other novelty items, based in Orangeburg County. OTP can include items such as cigars, chewing tobacco, pipe tobacco and snuff.

Ewing allegedly used the SCDOR-issued wholesale license to purchase, sell and distribute manufactured tobacco in Georgia to purchase OTP tax free. Warrants claim he then imported his purchases into South Carolina without paying the required excise tax.

SCDOR says Ewing then sold OTP at retail, primarily as a vendor at a local flea market. He could not provide SCDOR agents with the name of any customers who would be considered distributors, which would have allowed his sales to be tax exempt.

Ewing failed to timely file excise tax and sales tax returns from August 2014 through 2019, SCDOR claims.