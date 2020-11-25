Orangeburg businesses make holiday brighter for many

For the seventh consecutive year, the law firm of Lanier & Burroughs has donated turkeys to those in Orangeburg who may need a little help for Thanksgiving dinner.
On Monday, local families, churches and non-profit organizations gathered in the parking lot of the firm to receive 250 frozen turkeys just ahead of Thanksgiving.
"It is really rewarding," attorney David Marshall said. "We are appreciative that we can give back to the community that supports us as a business and comes to us in their time of need whether it is personal injury or wrongful death. We are happy to help them give back this holiday season and thankful for our blessings."
Marshall said the firm asked local church leaders and non-profit organizations to provide names of individuals and families who could benefit from a little help at Thanksgiving.
The 10 to 14-pound turkeys were provided by Bi-Lo.
"It is new times we are living in and it is a different world," Marshall said. "We are hoping this small gesture will mean a lot to them during a time of thanksgiving and reflection."
“One of the best things about our jobs is that we get to help people when they are in need," attorney Shane Burroughs said. "It is especially rewarding to be able to help members of our community during Thanksgiving, especially this year when COVID-19 has impacted so many people, and affected everyone’s daily lives.”
"It is just a huge blessing to our clients," Salvation Army Captain Kellie Cantrell said. "We can provide them with a full meal for Thanksgiving because of this donation of turkeys."
"We are able to provide 10 of our families that have either been impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault or have children that have been impacted by sexual assault or physical violence," CASA Victim Service Program Director Elaine McNeil said.
"We are able to help them this holiday season with these turkeys. These families are really struggling. They are going through some personal things also. Having this opportunity for Lanier and Burroughs to think of us really means a big impact for us to give assistance to our families."
Also in Orangeburg, about 120 turkeys were given out at the Russell Street Laced N Luxury at 1595 Russell St. Monday afternoon. About 300 individuals were also provided a hot meal on site.
"Originally we were going to do 50 but we didn't know that the turnout was going to be like this so we went back and got 70 more so we gave out 120 turkeys," Laced and Luxury owner Lavaniece Kelly said. "We fed over 300 people."
Kelly said she and her friends, all natives of Orangeburg, wanted to give back to the community.
"This is the first year, however we will be doing this annually," Kelly said.
"We wanted to make sure we helped families out that were affected with the pandemic," said Latasha Sprinkle, owner of Santee-based Stay Loaded Transportation. "We know a lot of people were out of work and unable to provide during these times. We experienced the same issues with being self-employed our businesses were affected as well."
"Once we got back up and running we wanted to make sure that we gave back to the community and tried to help others with Thanksgiving because we know the holidays can be challenging for families," Sprinkle said.
In addition to Laced N Luxury and Stay Loaded Transportation, other businesses participating included J-Lux Beauty Box in Norway; Lioness Legacy and Tippin' by Bella.
