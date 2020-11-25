Orangeburg businesses make holiday brighter for many

For the seventh consecutive year, the law firm of Lanier & Burroughs has donated turkeys to those in Orangeburg who may need a little help for Thanksgiving dinner.

On Monday, local families, churches and non-profit organizations gathered in the parking lot of the firm to receive 250 frozen turkeys just ahead of Thanksgiving.

"It is really rewarding," attorney David Marshall said. "We are appreciative that we can give back to the community that supports us as a business and comes to us in their time of need whether it is personal injury or wrongful death. We are happy to help them give back this holiday season and thankful for our blessings."

Marshall said the firm asked local church leaders and non-profit organizations to provide names of individuals and families who could benefit from a little help at Thanksgiving.

The 10 to 14-pound turkeys were provided by Bi-Lo.

"It is new times we are living in and it is a different world," Marshall said. "We are hoping this small gesture will mean a lot to them during a time of thanksgiving and reflection."